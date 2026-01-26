Microsoft debuts AI chip – Maia 200 to boost cloud business

Microsoft has unveiled its second-generation artificial intelligence chip, Maia 200, as it pushes to strengthen its cloud business and ease reliance on Nvidia processors.

Demand for artificial intelligence computing power has skyrocketed, compelling cloud providers to find a balance between energy efficiency and performance or costs.

Microsoft positions Maia 200 against Nvidia’s dominance

As a key component in Microsoft’s cloud computing and AI chip strategy, Microsoft’s new Maia 200 provides an alternative to Nvidia’s dominance within this realm.

Microsoft is positioning the Maia 200 as competition against Nvidia’s superior processing power. Through the introduction of each chip series in the Maia family, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s executive VP of Cloud and AI, stated that the Maia 200 is “the most efficient inference system that Microsoft has ever built”.

An analyst with experience in hyperscale environments stated that the development of the Maia chip was overdue. This analyst noted that Microsoft has taken this step because they need to have their own proprietary chip technology to keep their costs low when using large amounts of processing power, rather than continually renting resources from Nvidia.

A cloud consultant has stated that “for the largest cloud providers to remain competitive in the current marketplace, they must develop custom chip technology.”

The Cryptopolitan previously reported that the introduction of Azure Maia 100 and Cobalt 100 chips in 2023 marked the first step in Microsoft’s journey into AI semiconductor production. These chips were poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing service.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is actively developing follow-up versions of these chips, suggesting a commitment to staying at the forefront of AI and semiconductor technology.

Targets efficiency and power in data centres

The Maia 200 processor, which has been made using 3-nanometre technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is targeted at inference workloads. As more businesses look to implement AI technologies instead of training models, this has become a rapidly expanding market for companies like Maia.

According to Microsoft, the Maia 200 has 30% better performance than other similar processors on the market and can process more high bandwidth memory than either Amazon’s or Google’s. The engineer from Microsoft stated that inference efficiency is where the profit margins are gained or lost for the cloud business. The lower power consumption of the Maia 200 will improve its profitability.

This has been a result of collaboration with Arm, which has been pivotal in this venture. Arm’s commitment to enabling a smoother path in the development of customized silicon solutions has played a crucial role.

The Arm Neoverse CSS and Arm Total Design ecosystems are central to these efforts, simplifying the complex task of delivering custom, specialized solutions for data centers and networking infrastructure.

Using the Maia 200 in Microsoft’s superintelligence group, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Foundry AI will enable Microsoft to reach out to its current and potential customers, as well as enhance its cloud services. Roll-out of the Maia 200 will begin in Microsoft’s US central data centres, followed by additional locations.

An early software developer testing the Maia 200 stated that usage is a key factor in the Maia 200’s success, saying, “The ultimate test is whether it can enable the customers’-realistically-use-the-product-at-scale.”

