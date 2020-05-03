Microsoft Bitcoin mining system is once again making the headlines, albeit this time for a different reason. Nikita Mikhalkov, an Academy award-winning movie director from Russia, has claimed that the latest Microsoft Bitcoin mining system is a satanic plot to enslave the human population through biometric data.

In his bizarre conspiracy theory, the Russian director says that the recently patented Microsoft Bitcoin mining system is sensor-based and tracks your body activity. He made the sensational claim in a recent interview with Besogan TV.

Mikhalkov states that the number WO/2020/060606, featured in the Microsoft Bitcoin mining mechanism, is a direct reference to its demonic underpinnings. He refers to the system as occultic since it contains the number ‘060606’. For those who don’t know, the number 666 is often associated with the demons and occultic powers. Unfortunately, he does not go any further in his theory on how the tech giant will enslave the human race using their crypto mining product.

Russian director also labels coronavirus as a conspiracy

Mikhalkov goes one step further and claims that the COVID-19 pandemic is a conspiracy by the governments to further increase their authoritarian rule over the world. The virus will be used by the governments to regulate people’s movements and ultimately microchip the world’s population.

He further bashes Microsoft founder Bill Gates saying that his coterie of ‘co-conspirators’ will use this pandemic as an opportunity. They will develop a vaccine for coronavirus, and the Bill Gates Foundation would act as a front for executing this diabolical plan.

After airing the episode on the Rossiya 24 channel, the management later removed it from the air. This further agitated Mikhalkov who said that such censorship only proves his point. Interestingly, more than 700,000 people already saw the episode.

Microsoft Bitcoin mining conspiracy goes viral

After watching the episode, many people subscribed to the views of the Russian director. Marat Safin, a Russian politician, also agreed with what Mikhalkov proclaimed.

However, many people also jumped in defense of the American tech giant. As Gates has stepped down from Microsoft’s board, his suppsedly ‘evil’ intentions couldn’t be carried forward by the company. Moreover, the patent for the Microsoft Bitcoin mining system does not mention any microchip being implanted in humans.