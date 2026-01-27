Micron pours $24B into Singapore to expand AI memory chip production.

Micron Technology Inc. announced its intention to allocate an additional $24 billion (about S$31 billion) in Singapore over the next decade, aiming to enhance its manufacturing capabilities amid limited memory availability, driven by increased adoption of AI.

Based in Idaho, a state in the United States, the chipmaker clarified that it plans to utilize this investment to build a new NAND production facility. NAND is a type of non-volatile storage technology that retains data even when power is turned off. Considering this advantage, several individuals view it as a more efficient alternative to hard disk drives.

AI demand drives NAND shortages

Micron’s investment is designed to boost NAND flash memory production, which is used in everything from enterprise solid‑state drives to AI data‑center infrastructure. Demand for these chips has surged as cloud providers, AI developers, and tech giants race to scale computing power and storage for increasingly complex models and data sets.

Within the global memory industry, Micron competes primarily with South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. The main focus for these tech giants is creating high-end chips essential to AI infrastructure; therefore, they have reallocated resources away from memory chips used in other sectors.

Following this decision, personal computer (PC) manufacturers and phone makers have expressed concern over the growing memory chip shortage, which has been impacting their operations since last year.

MS Hwang, research director at Counterpoint Research, commented on the matter, alleging that, “Lately, NAND’s role in AI has increased, leading to a significant rise in NAND prices.” He further explained that, “Suppliers are cutting back on traditional consumer products like client SSDs for PCs and mobile flash storage while boosting production of enterprise SSDs for data center servers.”

As the memory chip shortage intensifies across the tech ecosystem, executives at Micron stated they are optimistic that their new initiative in Singapore will create around 1,600 jobs, with wafer production anticipated to commence in the second half of 2028.

Just after making this announcement, Micron’s shares rebounded from a 0.8% loss and stabilized on Tuesday, January 27, during morning trading on the alternative platform Blue Ocean.

Regarding this significant milestone, Manish Bhatia, Micron’s executive vice president of global operations, stated that, “This investment highlights Micron’s long-term dedication to Singapore as a key part of our global manufacturing network, improving supply chain reliability and supporting a thriving innovation ecosystem.”

In the meantime, reports indicate that Micron has initiated construction of a $100 billion facility in New York and has made clear its intention to spend approximately $1.8 billion on a Taiwan-based facility.

Singapore seeks to establish itself as an industry hub

Micron released a statement in early 2025 stating that it is considering investing $7 billion over the next few years to expand its manufacturing footprint in Singapore.

With this idea in mind, the leading American producer of advanced semiconductor memory and storage solutions seeks to meet the surging demand for AI training memory chips. For a long time, Micron has heavily relied on Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan as its primary production hubs.

Interestingly, the firm’s Singapore investment project aligns with the nation’s long-standing goal of establishing various high-tech industries, including advanced chipmaking and AI. To demonstrate its commitment to achieving this objective, the government has pledged to invest more than 1 billion Singapore Dollars, or about $786 million, to back local AI research projects.

