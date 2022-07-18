MEXC the global economy has been weakened to some degree, but the crypto economy has grown rather than shrunk. Finbold revealed a report showing that as of December 29, 2021, there were 295 million cryptocurrency users worldwide, an increase of 178.30 percent from the beginning of 2021. People pay more attention to the crypto market as real-world economies decline.

Following a robust and well-focused cryptocurrency market, the sector’s needs have increased, and traders are picky about which exchanges they use.

MEXC global wins best crypto exchange Asia award

MEXC global, one of the top crypto exchanges, was given the “Best Crypto Exchange Asia” award at Crypto Expo Dubai. With the aim of “User first, Service foremost,” the global company quickly amassed many users and became many traders’ top pick.

According to Coinmarketcap MEXC Global has been ranked 15th with a daily spot trading volume of nearly $1.9 billion as of July 14, 2022, which is a significant increase from its position at the end of 2021.

MEXC Global will always prioritize its customers’ needs as a User-centric exchange. The firm picks solid projects based on user trading demands and feedback. Large ecosystem initiatives such as Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana, as well as popular startup initiatives in the areas of DeFi, NFTs, Layer2, Metaverse, Gamefi, and DAO, will always be found on MEXC.

The user-centered strategy to remain unchanged

The company is doing its utmost to provide the best service for global users and will keep expanding worldwide. MEXC Global’s “User-Centered” strategy will remain unchanged as it strives to be the most user-friendly exchange in the industry.

The MEXC Global high-performance trading engine can execute 1.4 million transactions each second, resulting in the most efficient experience for traders.

Users’ security is a top priority, therefore security servers are spread across the globe to preserve data integrity.

It is unique in that it places a premium on the customer experience. MEXC is dedicated to continuing to listen to user comments. It offers 24/7 local assistance in ten different languages, and it is committed to responding promptly. From January 1, 2022, until June 30, 2022, MEXEC provided 694,671 clients with real-time services.

It was granted a FinCEN MSB license in 2019. On March 30, 2020, it announced that it had obtained an AUSTRAC financial service authorization. It has already obtained compliance licenses in three countries to date. This development has made MEXC Global an international standard for compliant exchanges.

MEXC Global offers traders all over the world the opportunity to trade cryptos through its secure, user-friendly platform. To expand payment options, the Global has teamed up with global financial services companies including Swift, Fedwire, Visa, MasterCard, and Banxa in Southeast Asia to increase payment accessibility. Users can now make deposits in more than 180 countries

Global’s aim is to provide the best digital asset services available to more nations and regions, in accordance with national laws. This will allow consumers to take advantage of cryptocurrency marketplaces.