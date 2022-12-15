logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta

1920 1080 1 16710205081YdpENAX8Q

British Virgin Islands, BVI, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire

The Metropoly presale for the METRO token has started successfully, with seven stages sold out and only three remaining. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1. Metropoly has already managed to raise over $300,000 in its presale. The blockchain-based project aims to transform the real estate industry’s operations, bringing it into the digital age. 

Interest in Metropoly’s presale can be attributed to the fact that more investors are looking for alternative investment opportunities. Real estate-based projects are seen as a strong hedge against inflation and fluctuating market prices.

Implementing crypto in the real estate industry could disrupt one of the oldest industries in the world. It has the potential to remove the middlemen and all the associated fees and delays with buying real estate the traditional way.

YouTube video

Metropoly is the first real-estate NFT marketplace backed 100% by properties. It allows users to invest in real estate properties through NFTs. These NFTs are tied to properties in the real world, and Metropoly users can invest no matter their country or credit score.

Holders of the Real Estate NFTs still receive all the benefits of real estate ownership. This includes earning passive monthly income through the renting out of the property and the long-term appreciation of property values. 

With the Metropoly platform, a real estate deal that used to take months to finish can be completed in seconds. It makes it easy for anyone, anywhere in the world, to enter the real estate market and hedge against inflation.

Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta 1

The project has also launched a $1 million dollar giveaway where the winner will gain access to a $1 million dollar apartment in the Burj Khalifa. The winner stands to earn up to $100,000 USD per year in rental income from this property alone. There are 10 easy ways to enter this contest, mostly by spreading the word about Metropoly, such as joining its Telegram channel, tweeting about the project, and referring friends.

Metropoly has released a beta version of its platform, whose features include a marketplace, auctions, and mortgages. There is also a designated area to monitor monthly payouts made directly to your wallet in USDT.  

The METRO token powers the entire Metropoly ecosystem. It is an ERC20 with a limited supply of 1 billion METRO tokens. The token will be used as a payment and reward method on the Metropoly platform and offers more than 20 use cases.

The Metropoly (METRO) presale is ongoing, and the token can be purchased with USDT, ETH, or BNB. During the current presale stage, 1 METRO token costs $0.05, and the minimum investment is $100 USD.

Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta 2

CertiK has audited the METRO smart contract and has verified the team’s identities during an extensive KYC process to guarantee maximum transparency and security. 

How to buy METRO

Step 1: Get a crypto wallet: Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet and follow the on-screen instructions to set it up.

Step 2: Buy ETH, USDT, or BNB.

Step 3: Head to Metropoly’s Presale page and click “Connect Wallet,” then follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: Buy METRO tokens: Select the preferred currency, then enter the amount to exchange, click on “Buy Now,” and confirm the transaction.

For more information about Metropoly.io, visit: 

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Burj Khalifa Giveaway 

Contact

Head of PR
Alex Meyer
Metropoly
admin@metropoly.io

Chainwire

Chainwire

Related News

Hot Stories

Metropoly Pre-Sale Raised 300k After Releasing Beta
15 December, 2022
3 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI remains bearish as it heads toward $5.99
15 December, 2022
3 mins read
G20 members look to form policy consensus on crypto post-FTX
15 December, 2022
3 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK declines to $6.5
15 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Loopring, and Casper Daily Price Analyses – 15 December Morning Prediction
15 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

FTX's top executive blew the whistle on SBF for probable fraud 
15 December, 2022
3 mins read
Binance CZ shows concerns about the company's financial health
15 December, 2022
3 mins read
Australia to set up a new crypto framework in 2023
14 December, 2022
3 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
3 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here