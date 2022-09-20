logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Metaverse Technology Company Peer Inc. Partners with Fresh Consulting to Bring the AR Metaverse to Market

Peer Fresh logo 1663635085U1nZlPaXNV

Seattle, Washington, United States, 20th September, 2022, Chainwire

Peer Inc., a metaverse technology company, has entered a new partnership with Seattle-based innovation agency Fresh Consulting. Peer will be working with Fresh to deliver on its vision of a gamified digital layer on top of the world, and support its mission to bring people and content into the metaverse. Fresh will provide an elite team of engineers, developers, designers, and strategists who build innovative end-to-end solutions for some of the world’s largest tech companies

“AR is eating the metaverse,” said Tony Tran, CEO & CTO, Peer Inc. “We were searching for a crack-shot execution team to deliver on our massive AR vision to leapfrog ahead of the competition. We found it at Fresh. Their impressive portfolio and extensive service offerings position us to advance our mission in short order.”  

Metaverse Technology Company Peer Inc. Partners with Fresh Consulting to Bring the AR Metaverse to Market 1

Peer will work with Fresh to develop hardware and software experiences over Peer’s decentralized blockchain to drive mass adoption, give users ownership of their data and help them monetize what they create online. 

“The metaverse is inevitable,” said Tran. “We see a clear path to a magical AR experience in a coherent product that people will want to use every day. Blockchain will give peers what they need to go from digital experience to digital reality. We’re so excited about what’s coming we can hardly sit still.” 

In a recent podcast with Fresh Consulting on the metaverse, Tran elaborated on its immense potential. “In the simplest embodiment, the metaverse will exist as a three-dimensional expansion of the web that we know and love today. Metaverse content will exist everywhere and connect everything. It’s really like a merging of the present web that we know, all of the data that’s on the web, plus all of the connected devices, and then mapping that against the physical world.”  

Fresh is a fifteen-year-old company with over 380 employees, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices in Portland, Bangkok, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Fresh has delivered award-winning work while serving over 400 clients, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. They provide holistic, end-to-end solutions across strategy, design, software, and hardware.  

“We’re really excited to be working with Peer given where the future is going,” said Fresh Consulting CEO Jeff Dance. “Today, there are already a billion devices with augmented reality, and in the future, the Holy Grail is where technology disappears. How we make AR a natural human experience is the promise of the metaverse.”  

For more insight on the future of AR and the metaverse, please watch this interview with Jeff Dance, Tony Tran, and Peer COO Heath Abbate. 

About Peer Inc.
Peer is a metaverse technology company building a gamified digital layer on top of the world. Peer is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit peer.inc and follow Peer on Twitter @peerpmc

Contacts
  • Jonathan Ghent
  • jon@peer.inc
Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
chainwire

chainwire

Related News

Hot Stories

Metaverse Technology Company Peer Inc. Partners with Fresh Consulting to Bring the AR Metaverse to Market
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: Price surmounts $5.45 top after bullish stream
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
A ray of hope for Sparkster investors?
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: Bullish momentum retrieves LTC price back to $51.99
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
Russian official teases improved crypto regulations
20 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

A ray of hope for Sparkster investors?
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
SEC allegations against Crypto Influencer over a $30M ICO
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
South Korea Interpol action plan to catch Do Kwon
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Is FTX the cash cow of the web3 ecosystem?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years, Crypto markets tank, what next?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us