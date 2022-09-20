Metaverse Technology Company Peer Inc. Partners with Fresh Consulting to Bring the AR Metaverse to Market

Seattle, Washington, United States, 20th September, 2022, Chainwire

Peer Inc., a metaverse technology company, has entered a new partnership with Seattle-based innovation agency Fresh Consulting. Peer will be working with Fresh to deliver on its vision of a gamified digital layer on top of the world, and support its mission to bring people and content into the metaverse. Fresh will provide an elite team of engineers, developers, designers, and strategists who build innovative end-to-end solutions for some of the world’s largest tech companies.

“AR is eating the metaverse,” said Tony Tran, CEO & CTO, Peer Inc. “We were searching for a crack-shot execution team to deliver on our massive AR vision to leapfrog ahead of the competition. We found it at Fresh. Their impressive portfolio and extensive service offerings position us to advance our mission in short order.”

Peer will work with Fresh to develop hardware and software experiences over Peer’s decentralized blockchain to drive mass adoption, give users ownership of their data and help them monetize what they create online.

“The metaverse is inevitable,” said Tran. “We see a clear path to a magical AR experience in a coherent product that people will want to use every day. Blockchain will give peers what they need to go from digital experience to digital reality. We’re so excited about what’s coming we can hardly sit still.”

In a recent podcast with Fresh Consulting on the metaverse, Tran elaborated on its immense potential. “In the simplest embodiment, the metaverse will exist as a three-dimensional expansion of the web that we know and love today. Metaverse content will exist everywhere and connect everything. It’s really like a merging of the present web that we know, all of the data that’s on the web, plus all of the connected devices, and then mapping that against the physical world.”

Fresh is a fifteen-year-old company with over 380 employees, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices in Portland, Bangkok, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Fresh has delivered award-winning work while serving over 400 clients, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. They provide holistic, end-to-end solutions across strategy, design, software, and hardware.

“We’re really excited to be working with Peer given where the future is going,” said Fresh Consulting CEO Jeff Dance. “Today, there are already a billion devices with augmented reality, and in the future, the Holy Grail is where technology disappears. How we make AR a natural human experience is the promise of the metaverse.”

For more insight on the future of AR and the metaverse, please watch this interview with Jeff Dance, Tony Tran, and Peer COO Heath Abbate.

About Peer Inc.

Peer is a metaverse technology company building a gamified digital layer on top of the world. Peer is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit peer.inc and follow Peer on Twitter @peerpmc.

