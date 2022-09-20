Uniswap price analysis: Price surmounts $5.45 top after bullish stream

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the market is following an uptrend after a recent bullish stream. The market opened trading today at $5.27 and immediately began to surge upwards. The price reached the day’s high of $5.54 a few minutes ago. The market is facing strong resistance at the $5.54 level. If the bulls can break through this level, we expect the price to continue rising towards the $5.75 and $6.00 levels in the near term.

The most vital support is present at the $5.27 level. If the bears push the price below this level, we expect it to decline towards the $5.00 and $4.80 levels in the short term. The Digital asset has increased by nearly 3.17% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $5.46. The 24-hour trading volume is $85 million, and the market cap is $4.14 billion.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart: Bulls remain successful in crossing $5.54 resistance

The 4-hour chart for Uniswap price analysis reveals that the market has formed a minor bullish trend line which is currently acting as a support for the market. Over the last four hours, the prices haven’t made any significant move. The bulls have upheld the prices well above the $5.45 level and they are likely to push the prices higher in the near future. The Moving average line is currently above the candlesticks indicating that the market is in a bullish phase.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The volatility is also increasing, which is an encouraging sign for buyers regarding the upcoming price trends. Similarly, the upper edge of the Bollinger bands indicator now rests at $5.54, representing the resistance, while its lower edge settles at $5.27, representing the strongest support. At the same time, the Bollinger bands indicator displays an average of $5.45. The relative strength index (RSI) is on an upwards curve of index 34.64, hinting at the buying activity in the market.

Uniswap price analysis 24-hour price analysis: Bullish momentum recovers price up to $5.45

The 24-hour price Uniswap price analysis shows that the market has been in an uptrend since opening trading today. The bull and bears have been seen battling for control over the market but the bulls regained control and push the prices up to $5.54, which is where it is currently trading. The price is still trading lower than its moving average (MA) value which is at the $5.56 mark and this indicates that the market has room for further growth in the near term.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The RSI indicator is currently at the 42.21 level, which is a neutral zone, and this suggests that the market has neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The volatility is low as the Bollinger bands have narrowed, which is an indication of low price fluctuations. The upper value of the Bollinger bands indicator is now at $5.54 while the lower value is at $5.27, on 24-hour charts.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

To sum up our today’s Uniswap price analysis, The market is currently in a bullish phase as the prices have surged above the $5.54 level. We expect the market to continue rising in the near term as the bulls remain in control. The market is likely to remain in a sideways trend over the next few days as the prices are expected to fluctuate between $5.54 and $5.27 levels.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.