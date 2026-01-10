Meta's latest deal to power its AI ambitions is sending nuclear stocks soaring.

Meta has struck a 20-year nuclear power deal with Vistra (VST), Oklo (OKLO), and TerraPower to power its Prometheus AI data center, securing enough energy for 5 million homes. The three deals sent Vistra and Oklo stocks soaring, with Meta claiming that the combined power will support up to 6.6 GW of new and existing clean energy by 2035.

Vistra agreed to supply Meta’s Prometheus AI data center with over 2,600 MW of clean nuclear power from the three plants. The power generation company will combine its current capacity of 2,176 MW with approximately 433 MW of additional energy, delivering a total of 2,609 MW between 2026 and the end of 2034.

Oklo inked a separate deal to support Meta’s development of the 1.2 GW modular reactor campus in Pike County, Ohio. Its output is earmarked for Meta’s regional data centers and its New Albany AI supercluster.

Meta also disclosed that the deal with TerraPower will provide funding to support the development of two new Natrium units, capable of producing 690 MW by 2032. The deal further provides Meta with energy rights for up to six other Natrium units capable of generating up to 2.1 GW by 2035.

Meanwhile, Meta plans to purchase over 2.1 GW of nuclear power from Vistra’s two operating plants in Ohio. More energy will be provided from expansions at the two Ohio plants and a third Vistra plant in Pennsylvania.

Meta deal brings nuclear power to the U.S. power grid

Meta said the new deals will reinforce the U.S. nuclear power supply, adding firm and reliable nuclear power to the grid. The company also noted that the initiative will support both new and existing jobs in building and operating U.S. power plants.

Meanwhile, Vistra disclosed that power from the three power plants in Beaver Valley, Pennsylvania, as well as Davis-Besse and Perry in Ohio, will run through the mid-Atlantic grid for all electricity consumers. Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor of engineering at Princeton University focusing on energy systems, observed that it would be difficult to bring Prometheus online without a new source of power. He noted that electricity rates would only increase across the mid-Atlantic grid without the new power sources.

The company also pointed out that the deals with Meta provided it with certainty to request federal regulators for the reactors’ 20-year license renewals. Joe Kaplan, Meta’s chief global relations officer, said the nuclear deals make his company one of the largest corporate consumers of nuclear power in U.S. history.

“This commitment from Meta provides Vistra the certainty needed to invest in these plants and communities and bring new nuclear generation online for the grid — through uprates at our existing plants.” –Jim Burke, CEO at Vistra

Meanwhile, Urvi Parekh, Meta’s head of global energy, added that his company’s investment in nuclear power brings in enough reliable power for its AI goals.

Vistra and Oklo stocks skyrocket following Meta deal

Vistra’s stock jumped 10.5% (+15.77) to $166.38 in Friday’s stock market after the Meta deal was announced. The stock had dipped 2.6% to 150.60 on Thursday before jumping 16% in Friday’s premarket trade.

The S&P 500 stock also outperformed the broader S&P 500 index with a small margin, hitting an intraday high of $174.74 and a low of $166.67. The spiking stock prices also saw the daily trading volume jump from 6.87 million on January 8 to 14.25 million on January 9. Vistra stock also has a Composite Rating of 17 out of 99, a Relative Strength Rating of 19, and an ESP Rating of 12.

Meanwhile, Oklo’s stock closed 7.9% higher at $105.32 in Friday’s stock market session after jumping 16% in Friday’s premarket action. However, the stock opened Friday’s market 50% lower from its $193.84 high in October 2025. The Oklo stock gained 238% in 2025.

