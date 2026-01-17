Metaplanet’s Gerovich, Bitmine’s Lee drum up corporate crypto holdings

The CEOs of Metaplanet and Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Simon Gerovich and Tom Lee, have made bullish calls on the respective digital assets that their firms hold as they look to generate more revenue and project future price bumps.

Metaplanet recently purchased $632.5 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to accumulate 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, while Bitmine currently holds over 4.2 million ETH and aims to own 5% of all Ethereum in existence.

Metaplanet’s Gerovich explains why companies choose Bitcoin

Metaplanet’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, noted earlier today that most management teams do not discuss Bitcoin, and the few teams that do consider it must be willing to be misunderstood by the markets for years while they build their positions.

In January 2026, Metaplanet made its largest Bitcoin purchase yet, buying 5,419 BTC for approximately $632.5 million, bringing its total holdings to 25,555 BTC. Metaplanet is now the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world.

The company is following a new strategy called the “555 Million Plan.” The goal is to accumulate 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. This would represent 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. Metaplanet has since launched a U.S. subsidiary called Metaplanet Income Corp. that will focus on “Bitcoin income generation,” using financial tools like derivatives to create more value from their holdings.

Meanwhile, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) is currently the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum, controlling about 3.45% of the token’s total supply. Tom Lee’s ultimate goal, which Bitmine calls the “Alchemy of 5%,” is to own 5% of all Ethereum in circulation.

The company’s Chairman, Thomas Lee, also known for his work at Fundstrat, believes Ethereum will see a major breakout in 2026.

Standard Chartered also recently predicted that Ethereum could reach a price of $7,500 to $12,000 by 2026. If Ethereum reaches $12,000, Bitmine projections suggest its share price could rise significantly to $500.

As Cryptopolitan reported during the week, Bitmine is investing $200 million into Beast Industries, the company founded by the famous YouTuber MrBeast. Bitmine plans to integrate DeFi services into MrBeast’s upcoming financial platforms, targeting those in his audience of over 450 million subscribers who are already comfortable with digital technology.

Strategy, ETFs, and other corporate BTC, ETH reserves in 2026

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has continued with its “HODL” strategy in 2026, and as of January 12, it reported total holdings of 687,410 BTC.

Financial analysts at TD Cowen recently raised their acquisition forecasts for the firm, predicting that Strategy will purchase approximately 155,000 Bitcoins during the 2026 fiscal year.

In mid-January 2026, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a single-day inflow of $843.62 million, pushing total net inflows for these funds above $58 billion. Ethereum ETFs also raked in $175 million in a single day this month. Massive inflows of cash into the market have helped stabilize it, with Bitcoin trading near $95,000 and Ethereum at $3,367 as of January 17.

Bitmine revealed that it plans to generate between $402 million and $433 million in annual pre-tax income through “staking” its Ethereum. The process will be done through the “Made in America Validator Network” (MAVAN), set to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.