Japanese firm Metaplanet expands Bitcoin holdings with 5,268 BTC purchase.

Metaplanet has purchased an additional 5,268 Bitcoin on October 1 as part of its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Bitcoin Treasuries data shows that the Japanese firm’s Bitcoin holdings have reached 30,823 BTC.

The recent purchase was worth a total of 91.6 billion yen ($623 million). Metaplanet bought the coins at 17.4 million yen ($118,328) per BTC.

Metaplanet ranks 4th among Bitcoin treasury companies

Metaplanet CEO, Simon Gerovich, said the latest BTC purchase made the company the world’s fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. Bitcoin Treasuries data shows that Strategy leads with 640,031 BTC in its holdings, followed by MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC, and XXI with 43,514 BTC.

The Japanese firm’s latest acquisition follows a $632 million BTC purchase announced on September 21. That purchase remains the company’s largest BTC acquisition to date.

Gerovich also revealed that Metaplanet reported a quarterly revenue of 2.438 billion yen ($16.5 million) in the third quarter. The growth represents a 115.7% increase in revenue from the previous quarter.

“Q3 results demonstrate operational scalability and strengthen the financial foundation for our planned Metaplanet preferred share issuance, which supports our broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy.” –Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet.

Gerovich revealed that the company had revised its Q3 forecast, which represents a 100% increase in revenue and 88% increase in operating profit compared to its previous guidance. He also noted that Metaplanet has achieved a BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025

From July 1 to September 30, 2025, the company’s BTC yield was 33%, down from 129.4% in the previous quarter. Metaplanet also issued 385 million new common shares on September 17 for $1.4 billion to help with its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Metaplanet had initially planned to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, but surpassed that milestone on June 16. The treasury firm updated its strategy and aimed to acquire 21,000 BTC by 2026. Under Metaplanet’s 555 Million Plan, the company aims to raise a total of $5.4 million to purchase 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet’s stock is down 10.26% at the time of publication to 516 JPY, despite the announcement of the BTC purchase. Its share price is also down nearly 38% in the past 30 days, and up 44.34% year-to-date.

Bitcoin Treasuries data reveals that Metaplanet has already generated an unrealized profit of over 7.5%. The analytics firm also showed that public companies hold over 1 million Bitcoin, worth about $116 billion. Bitcoin held by treasury companies now accounts for about 4.7% of BTC’s total supply.

Strategic ETH Reserve data indicate that Ether-based treasuries, including reserve entities and ETFs, have gained traction, with 12.14 million ETH, worth approximately $52 billion. Strategic SOL Reserve data also revealed that Solana-based treasuries have also hit 20.92 million SOL, worth about $4.55 billion.

Strategy buys 196 BTC

The largest Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, added 196 BTC worth over $22 million on September 29. Michael Saylor’s firm has become the market’s primary Bitcoin proxy, holding more than 640,000 BTC. Strategy’s shares surged 2,600% since 2020, but are down 6% year-to-date.

The leading Bitcoin treasury company announced a 25-basis-point increase in the dividend rate on perpetual preferred stock STRC to 10.25%. The new dividend rate per annum will apply to monthly periods starting on Wednesday.

Strategy also declared cash dividends payable on October 31, which amount to $0.854166667 per share. The company has already filed the update with the U.S. SEC using a Form 8-K.

Strategy said investors can also access its public dashboard on the website to track stock prices, Bitcoin holdings, and key performance metrics. Gerovich mentioned that the dashboard serves as a clear and accessible hub for investors to access information.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts