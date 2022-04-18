Bitcoin
Learn
Crypto 101
Crypto Wallets
Crypto Investing
Crypto Mining
Regulation
Research
Scams
Technology
Blockchain Gaming
Metaverse
  • Owotunse Adebayo Owotunse Adebayo
  • - April 18, 2022
  • 2 mins read

MetaMask warns iOS users about phishing attacks

MetaMask

TL; DR Breakdown

  • MetaMask warns iOS users of recent phishing attacks
  • The company provides guidelines to avoid issues
  • Twitter user gives a detailed breakdown of the issue

MetaMask, a wallet developed by the budding crypto company, Consensys, has issued a stern warning to iOS users regarding the rampant nature of phishing attacks on Apple iCloud in recent times. The security-related issues result from users automatically choosing for their passwords to be backed up on their iCloud devices. Therefore, it will give the criminal elements a chance to lure users using various phishing techniques to steal their assets.

MetaMask gives guidelines to protect details

According to several tweets released by MetaMask, users need to be very careful regarding the type of password they use to guard their accounts. With this, hackers can phish their accounts to open them to a field day inside a user’s account. In order to combat issues related to this, MetaMask has advised users to enable a strong password for their accounts.

The company has also warned them to be mindful of phishing techniques that hackers might try to deploy if their accounts have been compromised. The Consensys-owned wallet also said that users could also choose the options to see that their passwords are not automatically updated to the iCloud.

Twitter user gives a breakdown of the issue

This warning is coming off the back of a previous theft that occurred to a user on Twitter on April 15. According to the user, his entire wallet containing NFTs and digital assets with a cumulative value of $650,000 was cleared. In response to the tweet, another Twitter user who reposted the story, Serpent, gave a run-through of what occurred with the stolen assets and NFTs. Notably, Serpent was the one that brought the issue to the limelight, alerting MetaMask of the prevailing issues.

In his tweet, Serpent mentioned that the user was alerted via a spoofed call masquerading to be from Apple to change his ID password on the platform. With the caller sounding convincing, the user had no choice but to throw caution to the wind and hand over his six-number password to the said hacker. With the hacker armed with the password, he accessed his MetaMask wallet using the previously stored data on iCloud and cleared every available asset from the account.

After the warning by MetaMask, the affected user said that the wallet company stores their details digitally and are still asking them not to store them. He mentioned that if most people were aware of all this, none of their users would own an account or enable automatic saving to the iCloud. Although some traders showed sympathy towards the issue, others talked about how using cold storage could have avoided the issue altogether.

