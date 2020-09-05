MetaMask Mobile is now available on Android and iOS, bringing all its unique features to users on their mobile phone, an official blog post disclosed today.

According to the crypto wallet service, the MetaMask Mobile app aims to update the process of using blockchain-based applications without compromising user security via providing users with a key vault, secure login, and token wallet.

MetaMask founded in 2016, is a digital currency wallet in the form of a browser extension that supports Ethereum and its ecosystem, making it easy to connect with a decentralized app (dApp) that resides on a website.

The new mobile version will also enable users to limit the information and payment methods they share with websites.

Notably, the mobile app offers users the standard stuff from an Ethereum wallet-like trading tokens and managing your digital assets. However, unlike regular wallets, you can also use MetaMask Mobile to browse Web3, discover new dApps, and interact with them from anywhere, anytime.

MetaMask Mobile to enable users in 34 countries buy ETH

The new MetaMask Mobile initiative enable users in over 34 countries to buy Ethereum directly from their mobile via Apple Pay, debit cards, or other payment methods.

According to ConsenSys, demand for the crypto wallet has since spiked with just 135,000 users since late 2019, the browser extension now has over 4 million active users.

Also, the platform noted that transitioning from desktop to mobile is easy, as it can be done by generating a QR code in desktop MetaMask and scanning it with the phone, which should sync the entire transaction history to the mobile MetaMask.

However, it is important to note that not all MetaMask desktop features are currently supported on the mobile app. Such as support for Ledger and Trezor hardware wallets is currently absent.

MetaMask is the future

Joseph Lubin, founder of ConsenSys an Ethereum-focused platform, stated that MetaMask is the future. He noted that the unique features of the crypto wallet is what set it apart from the rest.

Similarly, Jacob Cantele, head of product at MetaMask noted that MetaMask and other wallet hybrids like Status are hoping to help usher in an era of what’s known as Web 3, where internet-based services are decentralized and give users more control over data collection and privacy than the current web, known as Web 2.

According to Lubin, the ecosystem would continue to think ‘mobile-first’ and prioritizes UX and dApp discoverability. And in so doing would also not sacrifice on the security and control users of Web3 applications expect.

He noted that he believes MetaMask Mobile will achieve for Web3 what smartphones achieved for Web2.