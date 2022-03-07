TL;DR Breakdown

• META project will work with BSC’s ERC20 network.

• METABLAZE opens its early sale for the MBLZ token.

The metaverse developments are part of the latest technological advances, and cryptocurrencies have been involved. Meta is nothing more than the acronym for a virtual universe promoted by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, and other programming geniuses before him. Among these competitors is METABLAZE, which would correspond to a virtual universe based on the Blockchain network.

The new Meta that will serve as a connection space between fans to PvP games and celestial monsters was recently announced. According to reports, the video game will offer a 3D environment fully involved in trading non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

METABLAZE project will be launched in 2022

Many enthusiasts consider virtual properties as the best way to invest money. Even those who are not video game lovers are also often seen frequenting these virtual universes.

As meta marketing reaches new levels, the METABLAZE project will take a significant role in the scheme as it integrates titling as the key factor for the game. Digital properties can be rented, bought, and sold between players.

The Blockchain Gaming industry’s purpose is to change the entire traditional landscape to include new methods to obtaining funds. This project aims to stick more to the idea that players are owners of a part of the Meta.

METABLAZE has been developed as a DeFi-GameFi project and will work with crypto this year. It has been leaked that the token will take the project’s name under the initials MBLZ, it will not suffer from inflation, and its technology will be focused on BSC under the ERC20 network. This year, the base project and the crypto will be launched, and the BlazedApp App will offer users information and various tools.

Everything indicates that METABLAZE will be the year’s project, considering its special elements starting with its Blazed App. On the other hand, the META has promised to reward its players with BUSD, Binance‘s cryptocurrency, and MBLZ, corresponding to its native crypto.

Another attractive thing about METABLAZE is having its own space for NFT trading. It will also promote the use of digital properties. From this moment, the MBLZ token presale with a value of $0.00007764 is open.

However, it is likely to increase as more demand is generated. The fans who participate in the pre-purchase will get a 10 percent bonus, plus they’ll have room to earn MetaRoyal NFTs.