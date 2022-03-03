Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3rd March, 2022, Chainwire

Everdome, the new metaverse experience, has announced today the listing and commencement of trading of its DOME coin on leading exchange Gate.io. The listing will be opened on Gate.io at 11:00 am UTC on March 5th, 2022, and the DOME/USDT trading pair will be offered.

Following the recent announcement of its three-phase product launch, the listing widens the availability and accessibility of DOME in the US and increases awareness of the project and its benefits to Gate.io’s considerable community of investors. Founded in 2013, Gate.io has strived to provide its users with the best trading experience in the last 8 years. In terms of trading volume, Gate.io is one of the top 10 crypto exchanges in the world listing crypto assets that are great in quality and have a high rate of return.

Commenting on the announcement, Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome & Metahero said: “We’ve heard our community loud and clear, and we are now taking another step forward towards mass adoption”

“With Gate.io on board, investors in the US can gain access to our innovative project through a leading global CEX. Earlier this month we announced the phases of launching the Metaverse of Everdome, and we’re now listing on one of the most popular exchanges in the world”

Launched on February 8th of this year, Dome has ranked top 10 gainers on Binance Chain Ecosystem as well #1 on CoinGecko’s top trending coins list. The coin has been listed on reputable exchanges including OKX, Gate.io, and Pancakeswap, with the aim to get listed on other major exchanges in 2022. Set to launch in three phases throughout 2022, Everdome will take users on a journey from planet Earth to Mars. Phase 1 includes the pre-launch phase, set in Hatta UAE, during which users can explore the launch room and learn more about space exploration and the journey to come. Phases 2 and 3 continue the Everdome journey, from mission launch and life aboard the vessel to landing and settling on Mars.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Everdome will deliver a slick real-world-extended experience – pulling on the talents and vision of renowned concept artists, game creators, 3D designers, Hollywood VFX specialists, urban planning professionals, a development team that has been delivering graphics and effects for more than a decade, and a marketing team that has already found bounds of success in numerous industries.

To learn more about Everdome, visit everdome.io.

About Everdome

Everdome aims to create the most hyper-realistic metaverse that will bring brands and people together – all with the intent of building the most realistic web3 experience. Through the creation and facilitation of NFTs, land sales, marketplaces, and the highest quality avatars on the market, Everdome will define life in the virtual world, providing a place for brands and individuals to interact in the highest possible quality.

