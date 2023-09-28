TLDR Meta revealed its intention to introduce 28 AI chatbots, with half of them being portrayed by celebrities and influencers.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, made a significant announcement during the company’s annual Connect conference. Meta revealed its intention to introduce 28 AI chatbots, with half of them being portrayed by celebrities and influencers. The goal is to engage a younger audience and provide assistance in various activities, from gaming to DIY projects.

Meta’s ambitious plan includes enlisting notable celebrities and influencers to lend their personas to these AI chatbots. One of the most eye-catching additions is Snoop Dogg, who will take on the role of Dungeon Master, guiding users through adventure games. Other celebrity chatbots include Paris Hilton as a detective to assist in solving mysteries, American footballer Tom Brady for sports-related discussions, and YouTuber MrBeast, who assumes the role of a caring yet roast-happy “big brother.”

During the announcement, Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that these AI chatbots are not merely designed for answering questions. Instead, their primary purpose is to provide entertainment and help users connect with others. This innovative approach aims to make AI more appealing and interactive, especially to younger audiences who are accustomed to engaging with celebrities and influencers online.

Beta launch in the US with Limitations

Meta’s chatbots are set to launch in beta mode, initially available only to users in the United States. While the company has plans to integrate real-time information access through a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing search engine, there is a notable limitation. As of now, the chatbots will rely on data from before 2023, which means that the information they provide may be outdated.

Reports surfaced prior to the official announcement, suggesting that Meta faced some challenges with its AI chatbots during testing. One chatbot, referred to as the “sassmaster general,” was criticized for its perceived rudeness by one tester, while another chatbot was reportedly critical of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta. It remains to be seen whether these issues have been addressed and resolved, and the potential implications of chatbots with famous personas encountering similar problems.

Meta’s approach to AI chatbots goes beyond functionality and practicality. By enlisting celebrities and influencers to portray these digital entities, the company aims to infuse entertainment into users’ interactions with AI. The allure of gaming guidance from Snoop Dogg or solving mysteries with Paris Hilton as a detective adds a layer of engagement that traditional AI interactions may lack.

Meta connecting with the youth

Mark Zuckerberg’s statement underscores the company’s intent to connect with a younger audience. By leveraging the popularity and influence of celebrities and influencers, Meta hopes to bridge the gap between technology and entertainment. This strategy aligns with the evolving expectations of younger generations, who increasingly seek immersive and interactive digital experiences.

As Meta prepares to roll out its celebrity-fronted chatbots, the tech world watches with anticipation. The success of this endeavor could potentially redefine the way people interact with AI, turning it into a more engaging and dynamic experience. However, the challenge lies not only in the technological aspects but also in managing the potential controversies and issues that may arise when AI takes on the personas of famous figures.