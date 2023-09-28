Meta Unveils ‘Emu’ to Improve AI Image Generation

TLDR Meta AI’s ‘Emu’ revolutionizes AI image generation with meticulous curation and human expertise.

Meta AI, the technology giant behind the Metaverse vision, has announced a groundbreaking development in artificial intelligence. They’ve introduced a new project called Emu,’ aimed at enhancing the quality of AI-generated images. Emu is a leap in AI innovation and underscores the importance of meticulous curation and human expertise in AI-generated content.

Pre-training with 1.1 billion image-text pairs

At the heart of Emu’s development is a two-stage process that begins with pre-training. In this initial phase, a diffusion model is exposed to a massive dataset comprising 1.1 billion image-text pairs from Meta AI’s internal resources. The key player here is a U-Net model boasting an impressive 2.8 billion parameters. Text encoders like CLIP ViT-L and T5-XXL come into play to complement this architecture. The overarching goal? To generate high-quality images with a resolution of 1024×1024 pixels.

Rigorous dataset filtering

Quality control is paramount when it comes to creating AI-generated content. Meta AI employs multiple filters to ensure the integrity of their dataset. Over 200,000 samples are meticulously eliminated from over a billion examples. Various filters come into play:

Aesthetics assessment

Classifiers are employed to assess the aesthetics of images. This step helps discard images that may not meet the desired visual standards.

Content filtering

Mechanisms are in place to discard undesirable content. This ensures that the generated images are not only visually appealing but also adhere to community guidelines and ethical standards.

Text exclusion

Images heavily laden with text are excluded using optical character recognition (OCR). This ensures that the focus remains on the visual aspect.

Resolution and proportion checks

Images that don’t meet predefined resolution and proportion criteria are filtered out, ensuring uniformity in the dataset.

Popularity metrics

Even popularity metrics, such as likes, play a role in filtration, further fine-tuning the dataset.

Human expertise in curation

In the subsequent phase, human expertise takes center stage. Generalists, individuals well-versed in data annotation, review the remaining 200,000 images and select a subset of 20,000. The primary objective is to identify and remove significantly subpar images, providing a human touch to curation. This step is crucial, as heuristics alone may not ensure top-notch image quality.

Image selection by photography specialists

The quest for image quality doesn’t stop there. A dedicated team of **photography specialists** with deep knowledge of photographic principles enters the scene. Their mission? To filter and select images that exemplify the highest aesthetic quality. They scrutinize composition, lighting, color schemes, contrasts, thematic relevance, and backgrounds. This meticulous selection process is pivotal in crafting AI-generated images that meet the highest visual standards.

Crafting High-Quality Text Annotations

As the final touch, high-quality text annotations are meticulously crafted for this curated dataset of 2,000 image-text pairs. These annotations provide context and meaning to the generated images, enhancing their utility and appeal.

Training the model

With the refined dataset, the Emu model embarks on the training phase. It completes 15,000 steps with a batch size of 64. Notably, this batch size is relatively small compared to other large generative models. While the model can be overtrained based on validation loss, **human evaluations** paint a different picture. This phenomenon mirrors observations made in language models, where the metrics don’t always tell the full story of model performance.

The art and science of AI-generated images

Emu’s multi-stage process represents a significant milestone in AI-generated content. Meta AI’s approach not only seeks to improve the practical applications of their services but also underscores the vital role of careful curation and human expertise in refining AI-generated content. As AI continues to reshape industries and how we interact with technology, Emu stands as a testament to the marriage of art and science in the quest for higher-quality AI-generated images.

In a world where the visual medium holds immense sway, Emu promises to elevate the standards of AI-generated imagery, paving the way for more immersive and captivating digital experiences in the Metaverse and beyond. For further details on this groundbreaking development, explore the complete article to dive deeper into the future of AI image generation.