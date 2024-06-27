Meta has announced the launch of its AI Studio tool, which enables creators to generate AI versions of themselves. The social media giant indicated it will commence testing those user-created chatbots on Instagram, one of its social media platforms.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared on his broadcast channel that the tests will start in the US before rolling out elsewhere. The user-created chatbots are expected to help creators with some tasks like answering questions from their fans.
User-created chatbots to complement creators
According to the company, creators may not have enough time to respond to every question from their fans, while still wanting to maintain engagement with them. The chatbots are expected to come in handy in such situations.
Zuckerberg revealed the chatbots will be clearly marked as AI to ensure that people know. According to the company, these will show up in messaging.
“Rolling out an early test in the US of our AI Studio so you might start seeing AIs from your favorite creators and interest-based AIs in the coming weeks on Instagram in the coming weeks on Instagram.”
Zuckerberg.
“It’s early days and the first beta version of these AIs, so we’ll keep working on improving them and make them available to more people soon,” added Zuckerberg.
Meta will fully unveil the product in the coming months
Meta retains an August target for the full launch of this product this year. But for now, the company will start off with 50 creators and a small portion of users before rolling out to everyone.
Zuckerberg admitted that the chatbots might not be perfect now and will evolve as more improvements are noticed.
“So we want to give people tools so that you can experiment with this and see what ends up working well,” he said.
Meta will also let people make AI characters that are not necessarily a representation of themselves.
Meta initially announced its AI studio during its developers conference last year to allow businesses to make custom chatbots.
