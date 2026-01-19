Meta ignoring illegal gambling ads, UK regulator accuses

Britain’s gambling watchdog says Meta Platforms Inc. is deliberately overlooking illegal gambling advertisements running on Facebook and Instagram.

The Gambling Commission has been checking Meta’s public ad library and finding operators without proper licenses who are targeting UK users. Tim Miller, the regulator’s executive director, talked about the issue during a speech at the ICE gaming conference in Barcelona on Monday.

Regulator calls the situatio n a window into criminality

Miller called the situation a window into criminal activity. He said if the commission can find these illegal ads, Meta can too, but the company just chooses not to look for them.

Meta hasn’t responded to requests for comment. The company’s own rules say gambling businesses must hold valid licenses to advertise in the markets they want to reach.

The UK Gambling Commission is one of many regulators worldwide stepping up efforts against illegal gambling operations. These unlicensed sites target local customers while dodging local regulations and consumer protections. British authorities have taken down hundreds of thousands of websites linked to unlicensed gambling operations and sent out cease-and-desist orders, but it’s a constant fight.

Miller said ads from illegal operators hurt vulnerable people while enriching criminals and fraudsters. Unlicensed gambling sites don’t pay taxes, and their customers face a greater chance of getting cheated.

The commission looked for ads containing the phrase “not on Gamstop,” which refers to a British service that helps problem gamblers block themselves from gaming websites. Every licensed operator in the UK must work with Gamstop and block registered users from playing.

Miller said Meta told the Gambling Commission it should use artificial intelligence tools to find and report illegal ads. The company promised to remove the ads once notified.

Miller said he would be very surprised if Meta, as one of the world’s largest tech companies, couldn’t use its own keyword facility to stop illegal gambling ads. He said it leaves you with the impression they’re quite happy to turn a blind eye and keep taking money from criminals and scammers until someone complains.

An earlier investigation from Rest of World found that illegal gambling ads are widespread on Meta in countries where they’re outlawed, including India, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

