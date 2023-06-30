Melania Trump launches “The 1776 NFT Collection” featuring iconic landmarks in the US

TL;DR Breakdown

Former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has launched another NFT collection, “The 1776 Collection,” ahead of the Independence Day celebration on July 4. The NFT collection features three thousand digital tokens with seven different designs.

Melania launches the 1776 Collection

Melania Trump’s new NFT collection draws inspiration from various iconic landmarks in the U.S. The Statue of Liberty is featured in two of the NFTs. The other NFTs feature famous landmarks such as Mount Rushmore, the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, respectively. The remaining NFTs have the Philadelphia Liberty Bell and the Declaration of Independence. In the collection, there is also a non-purchasable bonus NFT with a quote on the Star-Spangled Banner.

Every NFT also comes with “a patriotic-themed music track.” According to the former first lady’s office, every collectible represented a different facet of Americana and was created to honor the “foundations of American ideals.”

Each piece is worth $50 and if the entire collection is sold, it is bound to raise $150,000. The NFTs can be bought through the USA Memorabilia website using a host of digital wallets or a credit card. Two Trump NFT collections launched earlier, the American Christmas Collection and the POTUS Trump NFT Collection, are available on the website.

According to a Fox News report, Fostering the Future, a component of Melania Trump’s larger Be Best resource initiative to assist foster children will receive an undisclosed portion of sales, even though this isn’t specified on the official NFT website. The former first lady also said in the report that she backs former President Trump’s bid for re-election and looks forward to working with him in “restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength” in a second term in the White House.

The Trumps have a history with NFTs

The 1776 Collection doesn’t mark the first time Melania and her husband made NFT sales to the general public. In December 2021, Melania Trump released her own NFT as the first of the pair, backed by representatives of Solana Labs, as a way to fund charities. “Melania’s Vision,” the collection born from the partnership, has brought in around $15,000 in trading volume to date, according to OpenSea data.

Donald Trump then joined in and launched his popular digital trading card collection. The “Trump Digital Trading Cards” collection had 45,000 NFTs in total, which were offered for sale for $99 each on the Ethereum scaling platform Polygon. The NFTs had add-on advantages, like a chance to join a group Zoom meeting or have dinner with the former president.

Despite receiving a lot of jeers initially, the NFTs sold out within 24 hours and were the talk of the NFT community and general spectators, increasing their resale value. The NFTs had sold more than $20 million worth of Trump cards since their peak when they sold for nearly $1,000 each on secondary markets.

In April, Trump released 47,000 more NFTs for $99 each. As a result of the second collection, the value of the initial NFTs significantly decreased. Trump’s second set of digital trading cards costs around $54 in ETH, less than half the initial set’s $185 mint price. According to the OpenSea, the first edition of the collection has generated more than 14,200 ETH ($26.3 million) in trade volume since last December, while the second edition has generated roughly $2.7 million.