Mega Dice Token Raises $1.5M on Presale – Is This the Next Notcoin or Hamster Kombat?

There’s a gaming revolution taking place in crypto, and Mega Dice token ($DICE) might be next in the hot seat.

Mega Dice is a well-established casino with over 50,000 players, but it recently launched a cryptocurrency via a presale.

The presale has already raised $1.5 million, reflecting a massive buzz among investors.

$DICE will power the platform’s new gamification layer. It will also incentivize existing casino players while attracting new ones.

It’s a Solana-based project, but the token has multi-chain functionality and is available on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chart.

Prospective investors can buy $DICE from the presale website with SOL, ETH, BNB, and USDT.

Notcoin and Hamster Kombat show what’s possible for crypto gaming, now it’s Mega Dice’s turn

Gaming might be “crypto’s next killer app.”

This is what Bloomberg speculated in a recent newsletter about the Toncoin sensation Hamster Kombat.

Bloomberg picked up on Hamster Kombat around the time it announced 150 million users are now “tapping-to-earn” on its hamster-themed tycoon game.

And it’s not only Hamster Kombat causing a splash. Notcoin is another prolific P2E game that has emerged from the Toncoin ecosystem.

Notcoin boasts over 40 million users and recently airdropped its native NOT token to players.

Quick recap



Notcoin has 40M users total 🎉



These are the activated users from the database, not from web analytics tools that multiply # of users by their sessions and now show 500M Notcoin users lol pic.twitter.com/UUIp6oK0RA — Notcoin Ø (@thenotcoin) June 9, 2024

NOT has seen rampant success since and currently holds a market cap of $1.4 billion.

These protocols have cultivated adoption unlike anything the crypto industry has seen before, but now Mega Dice is taking a swing at mainstream appeal.

It’s a crypto-based casino with many games and events that users can gamble on. Per the presale’s website, there are over 4,000 games and 50 sports and eSports events.

As mentioned, it already boasts a colossal user base of 50,000 players, and its monthly wager figure is even more impressive at $50 million.

With such an established outfit backing it, there’s every chance that Mega Dice token follows the success of Notcoin and Hamster Kombat.

Mega Dice token is Solana’s hottest gaming prospect

In addition to its juncture in the gaming niche, Mega Dice is strategically positioned on the Solana network, known for its low fees and high speeds.

The network has dominated the meme coin sector this year, with the Solana-based market valued at $5.8 billion.

And its adoption continues to grow. According to data from The Block, Solana currently has 1.5 million active wallets, and the figure is trending upwards, having recently reached a yearly high.

With meme coins and gaming cryptos both appealing to a similar demographic, this is great news for Mega Dice token.

Solana’s is a huge market, and $DICE’s inherent utilities are a no-brainer for those interested in GameFi.

$DICE’s utilities include access to daily crypto rewards based on the casino’s performance, limited edition NFTs, exclusive on-platform advantages, a referral scheme, and more.

A massive $2M airdrop is underway alongside the $DICE presale

The Mega Dice team has launched a generous giveaway to celebrate the presale.

It will distribute $2.25 million via an airdrop, and casino players can gain eligibility by wagering $5K in a 21-day window.

Mega Dice has set aside 15% of its token supply for airdrop rewards, and another 35% is earmarked for the presale.

The remaining 50% will be split between liquidity, the casino $DICE pool, staking rewards, marketing, and affiliates.

Mega Dice token’s use case has amassed significant interest, illustrated by the presale’s $1.5 million total raise.

But it’s not just investors who are bullish – leading industry pundits are also on board.

For instance, Oscar Ramos recently covered the presale and underscored that there is “huge money” in the GambleFi industry.

Meanwhile, The Crypto Mark speculates $DICE could 100x after its exchange launch.

The Mega Dice token presale price is $0.075, but this will rise throughout the campaign.

Its website shows that the next uptick will occur in three days, leaving prospective investors little time to secure the best price.

So don't miss out. Join the Mega Dice Telegram or follow its official X account to stay updated.

