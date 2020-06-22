The VeChain I-Dante led blockchain-enabled medical data management platform for a leading hospital in Cyprus, Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus, announced last month, has finally gone live, according to a Twitter post dated June 20.

The COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked irreparable havoc in many parts of the world. With government agencies, healthcare officials, employers, and individuals scrambling to respond to it and trying their best to mitigate the impact, there couldn’t be a better moment for digital technologies like blockchain to replace obsolete ways of communication, that has practically rendered inefficient with rapidly-growing demands of the pandemic.

Blockchain for data management: Need of the hour

In all of this chaos, efficient data management has emerged as a critical aspect of sustainability for healthcare systems across the globe. VeChain and I-Dante thus decided to co-design a blockchain-powered healthcare solution that tracks and stores COVID-19 related information of the patients.

Referred to as the E-NewHealthLife, the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus officially began its deployment to store the COVID testing results. Citizens can now get tested for this deadly infection at the hospital’s laboratory and get the results stored on the blockchain-supported data management platform. This will enable them to return to work, schools, and travel abroad by proving their COVID-free status.

Store and manage medical records safely and efficiently

According to hospital officials, the results will be encrypted and stored on the blockchain data management platform safely and securely. With no risks of hacks or manipulation, the uniquely designed platform is said to bring down data storage, and management costs drastically.

Besides, it will also allow users to retain complete control of their medical records. The test results will be available for download on the app, following which, users will be able to control the permissions to access their files and thus comply with local quarantine and health regulations.