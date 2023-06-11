MATIC tokens worth millions were moved before its massive drop

TL;DR Breakdown

Amidst a notable price drop, blockchain data reveals that key market makers, Jump Trading and Cumberland, sent millions of dollars worth of Polygon (MATIC) to various crypto exchanges on Friday night. Analytics firm Lookonchain reported the transactions, stating that Cumberland deposited 9 million MATIC, valued at over $6.3 million, to Binance, and 5 million MATIC, worth $3.5 million, to Coinbase. Additionally, a crypto wallet associated with Cumberland, Jump Trading, and Robinhood deposited a cumulative total of 9.4 million MATIC to different crypto exchanges.

A large portion of MATIC tokens moved to exchanges

These deposits seemingly led to the selling of MATIC tokens on the exchanges, resulting in a sudden and significant decline in price. Similar price movements were observed in other tokens such as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), which experienced drops of up to 25% within the past 24 hours.

The tokens’ price fluctuations are likely connected to recent allegations of being classified as securities in multiple lawsuits filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase earlier in the week.

In light of these developments, crypto services firm Matrixport issued a note stating that further selling of major tokens could be anticipated during the weekend. The firm mentioned that altcoins, including MATIC, might experience additional crashes due to thin trading volumes and reduced activity from market makers like Binance.

Analysts blame SEC for the significant drop in crypto prices

The sudden movement of a significant amount of MATIC tokens by market makers raises questions about the potential impact of such actions on the overall market. It highlights the interconnectedness between market activity and token prices, particularly in the context of regulatory scrutiny and market sentiment.

As investors and industry participants navigate these fluctuations, it becomes crucial to monitor ongoing legal proceedings and regulatory developments. The classification of tokens as securities can have far-reaching consequences for both the affected tokens and the broader cryptocurrency market. Market participants will be closely observing how these events unfold and the potential implications they may have on the future of these digital assets.

In the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, market movements driven by various factors underscore the importance of staying informed and exercising caution. Understanding the dynamics between market makers, regulatory actions, and token prices can provide valuable insights for investors and traders seeking to navigate the crypto landscape.