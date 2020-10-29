MasterCard has a new partnership with GrainChild

Seeks to help improve the reputation of commodity makers while also protecting the interest of customers

MasterCard has recently announced its partnership with GrainChain. This partnership seeks to provide transparency when it comes to supply chains. It is a partnership that is poised to significantly help produce suppliers, farmers and the buyers of such products, especially those in the United States of America and those in Latin America.

MasterCard new partnership looks to fill the increased demand for transparency in the various sectors of different industries. It also would be seeking to help companies maintain the high quality of their products while at the same time keeping their reputations intact.

The partnership would be digitally registering commodities via a blockchain which would ensure that the participants involved in every commodity transaction can keep a tab on the whereabouts of their products while also determining its quality in real-time.

MasterCard’s new partnership is sure going to help protect the interest of the customers and the companies involved in every supply transaction.

Luis Macias, who is the CEO and founder of GrainChain, posits that this new partnership with MasterCard will level the market for all commodity producers in the US and North America mostly.

MasterCard still reluctant to join the Crypto Train

Recently, MasterCard has been striking some strategic partnerships with companies that are associated with Ripple.net. The financial behemoth was announced to have recently partnered with ACI Worldwide to produce a payment solution for businesses, government and other major players in the financial sector.

However, upon this level of commitment to digital payments, the company has remained reluctant to embrace cryptocurrency. Some of the organization top executives have thought that blockchain cannot transform the payment industry. At the same time, another of the company’s executives thinks that Bitcoin is too volatile and tends to scare the ordinary man on the street.