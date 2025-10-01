Markets signal government shutdown could drag into mid-october

The federal government remains closed for business after lawmakers on Capitol Hill failed to break their stalemate over funding, with financial markets now signaling the impasse could stretch into mid-October.

According to Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction market, the current forecast implies the stoppage will last 12 days, up sharply in recent days as negotiations on Capitol Hill have stalled.

Trading activity on Polymarket shows most participants believe federal operations won’t resume until October 15 or later, an outcome currently priced at 38 percent likelihood. Meanwhile, 23% of traders think a deal will emerge between October 6 and 9, while 22 percent anticipate an agreement in the October 10-14 timeframe. Just 14% expect Congress to reach terms in the next few days, specifically between October 3 and 5.

Operations ground to a halt early Wednesday after President Donald Trump and senior lawmakers from both parties couldn’t agree on temporary funding legislation. The breakdown means hundreds of thousands of government employees face unpaid leave, while numerous federal programs and services have ceased operating.

How long Washington stays shuttered carries real consequences

As reported by Cryptopolitan earlier, prolonged closure threatens an economy already showing signs of weakness and could unsettle financial markets currently trading near all-time peaks.

Historical data from Bank of America shows government closures typically run about 14 days, dating back three decades. Stock prices, measured by the S&P 500, have generally risen 1% during past shutdowns, though analysts warn a lengthy standoff this time might shake investor confidence.

The current crisis stems from a weeks-long battle between Republicans and Democrats centered on enhanced healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. This marks the first time the government has shut down since 2019. Politicians on both sides insist publicly and privately they won’t shoulder blame for the funding collapse.

Republican leaders are pushing for a simple seven-week extension of existing spending levels. Democratic senators refuse to support any such measure without significant policy wins in return.

Republicans vow daily votes on funding bill

Lawmakers departed the Capitol Tuesday evening with no clear path forward. Accordind to CNN, the Senate plans another vote late Wednesday on the Republican proposal, which GOP leaders have promised to bring up repeatedly until enough Democrats cave and vote to restart government operations. But many Democrats have stated flatly they won’t back down, even as Trump and his budget office escalate warnings about using the shutdown to permanently shrink federal operations.

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers and control the White House, but Senate rules require at least seven Democratic votes to advance spending legislation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demands any funding package include an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, along with other Democratic priorities, before his caucus will provide support.

What makes this shutdown potentially different is Trump’s approach. The president and the White House Office of Management and Budget have suggested agencies should eliminate positions in programs that have lost funding and don’t match administration goals, rather than simply putting workers on temporary leave.

Some Democrats have already switched sides. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Angus King of Maine reversed course Tuesday night to support the Republican bill. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also backed the GOP measure and has criticized his party’s tactics.

Two other Democrats, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, had lengthy discussions with senior party members on the Senate floor before ultimately voting against the Republican plan. Shaheen spoke privately with Senate Republican Leader John Thune immediately after casting her vote.

She later explained her decision saying “I thought getting this done so that we can now hopefully get back to the negotiating table was the best approach.”

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.