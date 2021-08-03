TL;DR Breakdown

• Bitmain becomes the main miner’s provider for Marathon.

• Marathon’s Bitcoin production increased 66 percent in July.

Marathon Holding, one of the most important cryptocurrency companies in the United States, announced starting with Bitcoin production updates. The crypto company is scheduled to update its system to benefit the BTC mining area since August.

Marathon Holding becomes largest Bitcoin production company in the US

The Bitcoin Production company obtained over 442 cryptos in July. This high production improved the BTC adoption to 6,225.6 BTC, giving a purchasing price of $260.7 million.

Cash at hand was $91.9 million with a liquidity of $352.6 million. Marathon sourced around 19,000 Bitmain brands S19 PRO ASIC serial miners. But it received over 4,287 extra miners in operation.

At the beginning of August, the company announced that it bought another 30,000 S19J PRO series from Bitmain. With this new adoption, the mining company will increase to 133,000 miners with a Bitcoin Production of 13.3 EH per second.

Marathon Holdings has created around 1,280 Bitcoins with a very relevant production until the first of August. For the first quarter of the year, the company created 191.7 Bitcoin, while in the 2nd quarter, it minted 654.3 BTC. In July, the company mine 442.2 BTC, increasing its production significantly.

Marathon Holdings has over 6,225.6 Bitcoin with over 4,800 BTC it bought at the beginning of the year. For January, the company bought each BTC at $31168 and took advantage of the BTC rise at $64000 in April.

Marathon Holdings growth in BTC mining

Since August began, the Bitmain company gave over 19000 S19 PRO ASIC miners to Marathon in Hardin, Montana. With these mining equipment adoptions, the Bitcoin Production Company has over 133000 machines on order.

Marathon Holdings CEO Fred Thiel said that Bitcoin Production increased on a large scale for July. However, he clarified there were days of setbacks since the company needed to maintain the machines. Thiel compares July’s BTC production to previous months and sees it rise by 66 percent.

Marathon Holdings is the most important Bitcoin mining company in North America, and its production is slowly increasing. With Bitmain as an authorized mining equipment supplier, the company grew by 1000 percent by 2021.

The Marathon CEO is pleased to say that 19 BTC is decrypted daily with updates. However, Fied Thiel is not satisfied with the current results and seeks to expand the token storage. Shortly, Marathon may become the company with the most Bitcoin in the world.