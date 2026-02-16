Mantle token slips 4% despite ERC-8004 Upgrade rollout

Mantle has announced that it has deployed ERC-8004 on mainnet to power on-chain economic interactions for AI agents onchain. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Mantle token slipped nearly 5% despite the rollout.

Mantle, a modular Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution, has rolled out the ERC-8004 standard on mainnet. The feature aims to enable AI agents to operate as independent actors in blockchain-based economies. These agents, once deployed, will transform themselves from isolated scripts into full-scale economic participants.

The transformation enables agents to operate across real-world assets, traditional financial bridges, and decentralized, blockchain-based economies through an identity layer that provides on-chain identity and authentication for these AI agents. The integration creates what the Mantle referred to as a “unified ecosystem” powered by autonomous agents.

Mantle token dips by 4% as ERC-8004 goes live on mainnet

The new standard introduces an on-chain trust and identity framework to address what Mantle Network describes as a “visibility crisis.” According to a press release covering the integration, the “crisis” has prevented autonomous agents from engaging in high-stakes financial markets where verifiable credentials are essential.

The standard also joins three core onchain registries that operate in tandem to create what the DeFi protocol refers to as a trustless “Internet of Agents.” These registries include a Reputation Registry that maintains a portable performance history across platforms, an Identity Registry that provides NFT-based verification for each agent, and a Validation Registry that offers cryptographic proof of work completed.

According to Mantle’s press announcement, AI agents have not had the capacity to build a reputation across different platforms. They have also not been able to maintain a track record of historical performance outside the specific ecosystem in which they were created.

The mantle token has declined by 4% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.6347, according to crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap. The crypto asset has been on a steep decline since the year began, recording a nearly 40% YTD drop.

BNB Chain also joined the bandwagon earlier this year, according to a previous report by Cryptopolian dated February 4. The report noted that the ERC-8004 infrastructure was deployed on its Mainnet and Testnet.

Joshua Cheong, Head of Product at Mantle, said that the role of deploying the standard was to bridge traditional finance to a decentralized economy. “By bringing ERC-8004 to our ecosystem, we are providing AI agents with the ‘credentials’ they need to manage real capital,” Cheong said, adding that the goal extends beyond automation to “creating a verifiable workforce that can navigate compliance, liquidity, and settlement at scale.”

The deployment of ERC-8004 Mantle’s mainnet demonstrates how AI agents can autonomously participate in financial systems with minimal human intervention. The standard enables AI agents to operate across different platforms without being limited to a single ecosystem. The standards will facilitate interoperability, which is critical to the development and deployment of autonomous financial systems. The trust-focused layer will enable agents to communicate, verify credentials, and transact automatically.

Mantle Network could pave the way for the institutional adoption of ERC-8004

Mantle’s ecosystem includes over $4 billion in community-owned assets and partnerships with leading issuers, including Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct. The ecosystem’s institutional-grade infrastructure provides a foundation for the adoption of ERC-8004, positioned to support large-scale adoption of autonomous AI agents.

The news comes after Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin touted the network as an ecosystem that can soon enable AIs to interact economically. Cryptopolitan recently reported that Buterin said Ethereum’s goal is to enable greater decentralization through the ERC-8004 standard. Vitalik explained that Ethereum can facilitate interactions among different AI agents, including decentralized authorization for API calls, bot-to-bot hiring, and security deposits. The publication highlighted Buterin’s claims that the upgrade will make interactions between AI agents as trustless and private as possible.