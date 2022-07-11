Cryptocurrency platform OKX has today announced that it will be the Official Training Kit Partner of Manchester City for the 2022/2023 season. The deal, which is said to be one of the biggest in English football history, will see OKX produce exclusive crypto education content starring select Manchester City players.

The partnership is a major coup for OKX, which has only been in operation for a few years. OKX is delighted to work with Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world. This partnership will help raise awareness of OKX and cryptocurrency among a wider audience.

The partnership is the latest in a string of high-profile partnerships for OKX. The firm says they are excited to be working with some of the best players in the world on their crypto education content. They believe that they have the power to educate and inspire people about OKX and cryptocurrency more generally.

This new agreement will see OKX featured across the training kit of the Manchester City men’s and women’s first teams. OKX will also have a presence on LED boards at the Etihad Stadium, on matchday, and in club retail outlets.

Manchester City previously named OKX its official cryptocurrency partner in March as part of a multimillion-dollar arrangement. OKX is a young and ambitious company with a mission to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. Its training kit partnership with Manchester City is based on shared values of progress, innovation, and inclusivity.

The football club looks forward to working with OKX over the next season and beyond. This partnership is another example of Manchester City’s commitment to working with leading-edge companies that share their vision for the future.

About OKX

OKX is a cryptocurrency platform that enables users to buy, sell, and trade various digital assets. In addition, it offers a suite of tools for developers, including an API and wallet. OKX is headquartered in Seychelles with additional offices around the world. It is available in over 150 countries and has been featured in major media outlets.

In line with the training kit announcement, OKX has commissioned renowned street artist Akse P19 and Global Street Art Agency to create artworks featuring Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, João Cancelo, and John Stones across four locations in Manchester. The murals will be fitted out with QR codes that fans can scan to win season tickets in the OKX Hospitality Box.

There remains unease and uncertainty around football clubs getting involved in cryptocurrency, given the sector is still unregulated while their markets have been significantly declining this year. Nevertheless, it seems crypto and football are here to stay for the time being.

In February, Manchester City’s crosstown rival Manchester United added blockchain company Tezos as a sponsor. The parties have agreed on a deal worth more than £20 million per year, and United has already shot promotional materials at the club’s training center ahead of an announcement.

Other crypto-friendly football clubs include Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. These clubs have all signed deals with various crypto and blockchain companies in recent years.

OKX’s future ambitions with Manchester City include continuing to supercharge the fan experience by offering crypto rewards and incentives. OKX is also working on a range of new products and features that will be announced in the coming months.

With the new season just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how OKX and Manchester City’s partnership develops. There are uncertainties on the impact of the market meltdown on crypto firms and whether they’ll still have the money for high-profile sporting sponsorships.