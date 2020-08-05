45-year old Jason William Siesser from Columbia, Missouri, has pleaded guilty to charges against him, for attempting to purchase chemical weapons with Bitcoin through the dark web. While Siesser awaits his sentence hearing, he is most likely to face five years in federal prison without parole.

Siesser ordered $150 chemical weapons with Bitcoin

According to the United States Department of Justice, Siesser admitted his actions in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri on Tuesday. Seisser revealed that he tried to purchase chemical weapons with Bitcoin on two different occasions. None of them was meant for a peaceful purpose.

Seisser’s attempts to purchase chemical weapons with Bitcoin was between June 14 and August 23, 2018. Reportedly, he ordered about two 10ml units of the chemical using the cryptocurrency in July 2018. According to DOJ, those toxic chemicals are capable of killing hundreds of people. However, the seller didn’t ship it to him at that time.

A wrong desire for revenge

Again, Siesser ordered three 10ml units of the chemical weapon with Bitcoin worth $150 in August, which DOJ said was capable of killing about 300 people. After receiving the package, the law enforcement officers raided his residence and confiscated the chemical weapons. They also seized other harmful compounds like cadmium arsenide, cadmium metal, and hydrochloric acid.

DOJ wrote:

Writings located within the home articulated Siesser’s heartache, anger, and resentment over a breakup, and a desire for the person who caused the heartache to die.”

Having admitted to attempting to purchase chemical weapons with Bitcoin, Siesser is most likely to face a minimum five years mandatory sentence in federal prison without parole, under the federal status.