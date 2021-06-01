TL;DR Breakdown

• The crypto advisory app will be open in the next few weeks.

• The Robo-advisor promotes education in crypto investors.

Makara announced that it is launching a crypto advisory app available on the App Store. The App was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early 2021, and its demand is high. According to records shared by the company, the application has around 20 thousand subscribers on the waiting list.

On average,there are over 350 daily requests from people interested in the scheme that Makara wants to include run with cryptocurrencies. The app’s main function is to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to new investors. The system will work with the basket indices so the user can trade the tokens they are interested in.

How the crypto advisory app works?

The crypto advisory app is powered by an investment technology designed especially for cryptocurrency. This application has been tested for over three years on clients who receive an intuitive and very familiar experience.

Makara CEO Jesse Proudman believes that the company has solved the real problems in the cryptocurrency market. Proudman is pleased with the people’s confidence in the project.

Makara’s CEO suggests that retailers lead the crypto advisory app, but it is not a single-purpose asset class. Proudman believes that the company can teach all traders to benefit from the potential that cryptocurrencies offer. It is a project that promises to help new investors affected by their integration into such an open, decentralized market.

With a long list of Beta clients by now, Makara has several million dollars in assets under management. The opportunity will be open in the coming weeks for other customers to join the system.

Proudman shares that common Robo-advisors help people invest in ETFs, but the token doesn’t exist in America. However, if ETFs existed, merchants could only use them on a traditional schedule that the decentralized market has. Not only that, but they wouldn’t have these tokens directly in their wallets.

Makara advantages and its new application

Makara makes clients have a good experience in crypto investing. Users can wholly collect baskets selected by their interests.

The company will handle the complexity of decentralized purchasing using Gemini and will do all the hard work in the crypto market to ensure users have a good experience.

For now, Makara offers several investment baskets such as DeFi, inflation coverage, Blue Chip, Universo, ETH, and BTC. The crypto advisory app is complete, and structure so the user or client understands the decentralized scheme. Makara is available to all American citizens over 18 years old; however, for now, you must enter the waiting list to wait until the official opening.