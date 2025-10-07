Pro-Bitcoin U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis says the government can begin funding its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “anytime now,” signaling that the project is ready to move forward once Congress clears final legislative hurdles.

Lummis posted on X, saying “legislating is a slog,” but thanks to President Trump, “the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime.”

The senator commented while responding to a discussion between ProCap BTC’s Jeff Park and Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano about how the U.S. could leverage unrealized profits from gold to invest in Bitcoin.

Lummis says Trump’s order gives the U.S. power to start Bitcoin funding

The senator explained that President Donald Trump gave the Treasury permission to move forward when he signed an executive order in March. The order allowed the government to start working on the reserve using Bitcoin that the U.S. government already owns.

Lummis expressed her full support for the plan because its funding structure does not strain taxpayers. She stated that the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is part of the Bitcoin Act, which will make Bitcoin one of the nation’s official financial assets, alongside gold and other important reserves.

According to the senator, this plan is more about helping the United States prepare for a changing world because the global economy is moving toward digital systems. She referred to smaller countries like El Salvador because they have already started holding Bitcoin as part of their national reserves, and many other countries are now following its example.

Lummis also believes the U.S. could strengthen its financial stability, reduce its dependence on debt, and create a more resilient economy that can better handle global market changes.

Analysts expect U.S. Bitcoin purchases as the government prepares next steps

Investor Jeff Park shared a long and thoughtful video conversation with Bitcoin supporter Anthony Pompliano on how the United States could use the money it has made on paper from its huge gold holdings to invest directly in Bitcoin.

This discussion preceded Senator Lummis’s post, and Park explained that the government’s gold reserves now hold approximately $1 trillion in unrealized profits. He suggested that the government could utilize some of that value to purchase Bitcoin without incurring additional debt or increasing taxes. According to him, the value of the investment could rise by as much as 30 times over 30 years if Bitcoin grows by around 12% per year on average, as it has in the past.

Senator Lummis responded to the video on X with strong support and said that his explanation was “a fabulous articulation” of why the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the Bitcoin Act make sense for the United States.

Analysts and investors also began discussing the reserve, and financial commentators noted that her comments indicate discussions about official Bitcoin purchases are already underway within the government.

Bitcoin supporter Anthony Pompliano said creating the reserve is a big step, but people will only see real change when the U.S. actually starts buying Bitcoin in the open market.

According to the data provided by blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, the U.S. Government already holds more than 198,000 Bitcoin, which is more than $24 billion at the current market prices. Most of these holdings originate from Bitcoin seized in criminal and civil cases, including those related to the Silk Road investigation and other major enforcement actions.

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will enable the government to avoid holding an auction for private buyers and instead utilize the seized millions to bolster the U.S. balance sheet. “The project could easily have been completed by the end of 2025,” says head of research at Galaxy, Alex Thorn.



Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.