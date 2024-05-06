Loading...

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Set to Join Xbox Game Pass

2 mins read
Lords of the Fallen

Contents
1. Lords of the Fallen: Vibrant Action RPG
2. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: Sniping Action
3. Game Pass Expansion
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are joining the lineup soon for Xbox Game pass.
  • Lords of the Fallen has sold over a million copies and received extensive updates, making it a highly anticipated addition.
  • The Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 adds the strategic game mode to Game Pass, widens the overall gaming experience in the platform.

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are scheduled as the coming games to Xbox Game Pass soon. CI Games and Hexworks stated in their reports that Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will join the list of games available to players in Game Pass. Specific release dates are yet to be announced, but curious fans are already holding their breath for these much awaited games to come out.

Lords of the Fallen: Vibrant Action RPG

The Xbox Game Pass’ landscape for Action RPGs will get boosted with the arrival of Lords of the Fallen. This game, which was developed by Hexworks, is gaining popularity since its launch in 2021. Hexworks has proven itself to be a successor of its predecessor in 2014 by functioning as a challenging gameplay and an immersive world.

Lords of the Fallen was ultimately praised for its Souls-like mechanics, having players battle their way through the game just as they would be with other hit games of the genre. The game had sold over a million copies in the launch window and soon became a beloved game among the fans. The newest ‘Master of Fate’ update, as noted by Saul Gascon, the Hexworks’ Executive Producer, has made the game run more smoothly and become even more replayable.

The Xbox Game Pass official release date is still to come but the Lords of the Fallen joining the subscription program by the end of the month has already got the gamers on the edge of their seats.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: Sniping Action

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 promises to fulfill players’ thrill gaming wants on Xbox Game Pass. Developed by CI Games, this chapter in the renowned sniper series grants players plenty of grounds and different mission objectives.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 released in 2021 continues the series that has always focused on tactical sniping and encounters with the enemy. The players will be presented with tough situations to test their aim from the different landscapes and scenarios.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 being part of the Xbox Game Pass service will give the subscribers the opportunity to enjoy a fascinating shooter game as well as help diversify the platform’s collection of games.

Source: Xbox infinite X

Game Pass Expansion

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 getting closer suggests Microsoft’s dedication to adding A-rated games to the Xbox Game Pass library. The game range provided through the Game Pass, from different genres, solidifies the growing reputation of the service as a supreme subscription product for gamers.

The details on release dates are going to appear definitely in the coming weeks, the subscribers won’t have to pay for extra money in order to delve into the fascinating worlds. Veterans and newbies to these franchises can all delve into these popular titles and take advantage of the Game Pass ecosystem.

With the gaming community avidly looking forward to the release of such games, Xbox Game Pass stands upon its reputation as the platform that keeps its subscriber entertained due to different and highly anticipated games.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Chris Murithi

Chris is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates him, he finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Helldivers 2
#Gaming
2 mins read

Helldivers 2 Community Rallies to Undo Negative Review Bombing

Ghost of Tsushima
#Gaming
2 mins read

Ghost of Tsushima Will Require a PSN account for Multiplayer Mode on Steam

Esports
#Gaming
2 mins read

Esports World Cup Unveils Participating Clubs

Mortal Kombat Homelander
#Gaming
2 mins read

Finally, Mortal Kombat 1 Let Out  Homelander Trailer

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan