Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Set to Join Xbox Game Pass

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are scheduled as the coming games to Xbox Game Pass soon. CI Games and Hexworks stated in their reports that Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will join the list of games available to players in Game Pass. Specific release dates are yet to be announced, but curious fans are already holding their breath for these much awaited games to come out.

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass this year.https://t.co/nmw7TC5zBq pic.twitter.com/FivgvYwAN8 — Klobrille (@klobrille) May 6, 2024

Lords of the Fallen: Vibrant Action RPG

The Xbox Game Pass’ landscape for Action RPGs will get boosted with the arrival of Lords of the Fallen. This game, which was developed by Hexworks, is gaining popularity since its launch in 2021. Hexworks has proven itself to be a successor of its predecessor in 2014 by functioning as a challenging gameplay and an immersive world.

Lords of the Fallen was ultimately praised for its Souls-like mechanics, having players battle their way through the game just as they would be with other hit games of the genre. The game had sold over a million copies in the launch window and soon became a beloved game among the fans. The newest ‘Master of Fate’ update, as noted by Saul Gascon, the Hexworks’ Executive Producer, has made the game run more smoothly and become even more replayable.

The Xbox Game Pass official release date is still to come but the Lords of the Fallen joining the subscription program by the end of the month has already got the gamers on the edge of their seats.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: Sniping Action

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 promises to fulfill players’ thrill gaming wants on Xbox Game Pass. Developed by CI Games, this chapter in the renowned sniper series grants players plenty of grounds and different mission objectives.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 released in 2021 continues the series that has always focused on tactical sniping and encounters with the enemy. The players will be presented with tough situations to test their aim from the different landscapes and scenarios.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 being part of the Xbox Game Pass service will give the subscribers the opportunity to enjoy a fascinating shooter game as well as help diversify the platform’s collection of games.

Source: Xbox infinite X

Game Pass Expansion

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 getting closer suggests Microsoft’s dedication to adding A-rated games to the Xbox Game Pass library. The game range provided through the Game Pass, from different genres, solidifies the growing reputation of the service as a supreme subscription product for gamers.

The details on release dates are going to appear definitely in the coming weeks, the subscribers won’t have to pay for extra money in order to delve into the fascinating worlds. Veterans and newbies to these franchises can all delve into these popular titles and take advantage of the Game Pass ecosystem.

With the gaming community avidly looking forward to the release of such games, Xbox Game Pass stands upon its reputation as the platform that keeps its subscriber entertained due to different and highly anticipated games.