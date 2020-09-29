Litecoin price currently $45.44 at time of writing

Litecoin price prediction: today’s price overview

LTC price opened at $45.16, which was the low of the day as wave-like bullish activity proceeds through the day up to 13:30 PM GMT. At the time of writing the price is currently $45.44, which is a 0.5% increase from the opening price. So far, the price shows some recovery from the preceding bearish movement through September.

Litecoin price movement in the last 24 hours

Since the climb that began the day, LTC price has seen an even balance of bullish and bearish movement on the gradual path to $46. Finding a support level that started the day and another at 07:00AM GMT, bullish activity seems to be outweighing bearish downsides.

The descending trendlines show drops between support levels, but the direction suggests LTC price is on the steady ascent to $46. If this continues into tomorrow, prices may reach $46 and perhaps even beyond that. The next 30-60 minutes will help to affirm this speculation, or prove it incorrect. This will be reviewed in the next graph.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

The hour covered in the chart above depicts the time frame between 13:30PM GMT – 14:30PM GMT.

Not featured in the previous 24-hour chart – the support level shows LTC price reaching $45.15 before finding support for bullish activity. Despite reaching a lower price than the opening price of the day, the sudden drop seen between at 14:00PM GMT preceded an immediate 30 degree ascending trendline. Sitting at $45.32, it appears as we head towards 15:00PM GMT that prices are heading once again for $45.50.

The Fib Retracement indicator shows a little over 20 percent retracement, depicting only a minor return to the price range seen at 14:30PM GMT. With no clear pattern shown above – besides the beginning of bullish momentum – LTC price may continue toward $45.50 and find a support level on the climb to $46.

LTC/USD September chart

The September chart shows three separate trendlines that evidence our price predictions. The month began with a 56 degree descending trendline. This eased into a 3 degree descending trendline between the 3rd and 21st of September 2020. As we head for October, the 8 degree ascending trendline shows promise of bullish momentum.

The MACD 4C indicator follows September into heavy bearish activity, with little sign of bullish wave activity up to today, the 29th September. Using this indicator, we can see that bearish activity has restrained LTC price from reaching higher. Like a price straitjacket, bearish waves indicate very little progress for Litecoin throughout the month.

Litecoin price prediction: where is LTC price heading?

Using the year chart above, we can see that since the March 2020 plummet, LTC price has seen support levels enabling price ascension through August 2020. Predictions indicate that prices may find their way back to $67.30 levels if they follow the ascending trendline seen in mid-August.

Using the MACD 4C indicator, LTC price shows bullish recovery fighting bearish resistance from August through September. As with all cryptocurrencies recuperating from the steep fall in March 2020, Litecoin prices are on the rise once again. Hope can be seen for LTC prices to once again achieve the $67 highs of August as we enter October.

