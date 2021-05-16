TL;DR Breakdown

LTC retests the $300 support overnight.

Lower local low set at $320.

Next support at $280.

Today’s Litecoin price prediction is bearish as the market rejected further upside around $320 earlier today and currently moves lower to attempt to break below the $300 once again.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red today. Bitcoin has lost more than 2 percent and trades around $48.900. Meanwhile, Ethereum is among the worst performers with a loss of more than 5 percent. Alternatively, Stellar (XLM) is among the best performers, with a gain of 5 percent over the last 24 hours.

LTC/USD opened at $300.11 today after a bearish close yesterday that resulted in another retest of the $300 mark. Over the past hours, LTC/USD rejected further upside, indicating that we should see another push lower over the next 24 hours.

Litecoin price movement in the last 24 hours

The LTC/USD price moved in a range of $297.59 – $323.76$, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. 24 hour trading volume has dropped by 7.15 percent and totals $5.2 billion. The total market cap stands at $20.6 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 12th place overall.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart – LTC prepares to break below the $300 support again

On the 4-hour chart, we can see moving lower over the past hours as bears attempt to finally break below the $300 mark.

Overall, Litecoin price action momentum continues to be bearish as the market retraces after setting a new all-time high at $413 on the 10th of May. Previously, we saw Litecoin rally around 80 percent from the $220 major support area, indicating we could see a similar upswing over the following weeks.

First, Litecoin has to finish retracing from the current high. Support around the $300 mark was reached on Thursday. From there, Litecoin retested the $335 resistance and reversed to the $300 overnight.

Over the past hours, LTC/USD moved higher and established another lower high around the $320 mark. Therefore, we expect Litecoin to attempt to push below this support over the next 24 hours. Once the $300 support breaks, the next support is located around the $280 mark.

Since the $280 level previously acted as a very strong support, we should see the market price reverse back to the upside next week. From there, LTC/USD should move higher and try to establish another several-week upswing and set further all-time highs.

Litecoin Price Prediction: Conclusion

Litecoin price prediction is bearish as the market continues setting lower highs over the past few days. LTC/USD currently attempts to move lower once again to break the $300 support. Therefore, we expect further downside over the next 24 hours, with the next support target at the $280 mark.

While waiting for further Litecoin price action development, read our guides on how to buy Ripple, mine Monero, and long-term Ethereum Classic price prediction.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.