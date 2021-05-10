TL;DR Breakdown

LTC breaks above the $400 target

LTC peaks at $415

Closest support at $370.

Today’s Litecoin price prediction is bearish as the market has gained more than 20 percent over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect a short-term retracement before further upside later this week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market is in the green today as strong moves higher overnight was seen across the board. Bitcoin is up by 1.4 percent, while Ethereum by 4 percent. Among the best performers is Litecoin and Stellar, with gains of 15 and 18 percent, respectively.

LTC/USD opened at $388 after a strong rally higher Yesterday. Overnight the $400 mark was broken without much resistance, leading to a new all-time high set at $413, where some rejection for further upside was seen earlier today. Therefore, we expect Litecoin to retrace over the next 24 hours and retest previous resistance around $370 as support.

Litecoin price movement in the last 24 hours

LTC/USD price moved in a range of $343.81- $412.96, indicating strong volatility. 24-hour trading volume has spiked by 95 percent and totals $12.5 billion. The total market cap stands at $26.8 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 10th place overall.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart – LTC spikes above $400

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Litecoin setting a new all-time high at $413 and retracing to retest the $400 price mark.

The overall market continues to push higher over the past weeks. After setting a new all-time high at $335 on the 17th of April, the market retraced by more than 35 percent until support was found around $210 mark.

After some consolidation above the $220 mark, LTC spiked lower, where bulls quickly picked up any selling pressure. From there, Litecoin started rapidly pushing higher towards the $260-$270 area. Another several-day consolidation resulted in another move higher, with the previous swing high of $290 broken on the 3rd of May.

Litecoin price saw a small retracement initially, however, further upswing over the following days resulted in a new all-time high set at $370 on the 7th of May. After retesting the previous all-time high resistance of $335 as a support, LTC/USD consolidated for several days, with multiple retests of the $335 support. From there, on the 9th of May, Litecoin pushed higher again, setting new all-time highs.

Earlier today, Litecoin price reached a new high of $413 after breaking through the $400 major price target. Right now, the $400 mark is retested as support. If LTC/USD cannot find support at the $400, we expect a further retracement to the $370 previous local swing high resistance. From there, Litecoin should build a base, from which to move higher later this week.

Litecoin Price Prediction: Conclusion

Litecoin price prediction is bearish as we have seen a strong push higher over the last 24 hours, with the $400 mark finally broken. Therefore, a short-term retracement is expected as the market builds a base from which to push higher later this week.

