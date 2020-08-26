The Litecoin price line descended on the 25th of August and moved to the $58 level. Carlos Uriostegui is a crypto analyst on Trading View who is of the opinion that the LTC price will rise towards the $73 mark after breaking past the $64 resistance.

1-Day Litecoin price analysis

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 25th of August, the cryptocurrency was a day’s high of $62.28. The price fell to a day’s low of $56.72 by the evening. At the time of writing, Litecoin was priced at $57.42 US Dollars.

Litecoin price falls to $59

The Trading View analyst Alexander Nikitin highlighted a bat pattern for the LTCUSD pair on the 1-Hour chart. The analyst believed that the price may move past the $61 mark.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

On the 25th of August, the LTC price line fell below the $59 level and entered the buy zone. The stop-loss order was marked at $57.3, and the cryptocurrency’s price was observed varying between the stop-loss and buy zones for the past 10 hours. This order was canceled after the price line dropped to the stop-loss level.

What’s next for Litecoin’s price?

The Trading View analyst Carlos Uriostegui has drawn an ascending parallel channel and they believe that the LTC price will rise towards the $73 mark.

Litecoin price chart by Trading View

On the 6-Hour chart for the LTCUSD pair, the analyst highlighted the last previous uptrend that LTC observed from the 12th to the 18th of August. The analyst believes that a similar situation has occurred on the LTC charts and the price should ascend towards the $73.5 mark. Before ascending, Litecoin has to retest the $64 resistance and break past it. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) can be observed forming a similar setup as it did in the first half of August 2020.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.