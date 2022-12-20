logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Litecoin price analysis: Cryptocurrency value upgrades to $65.20 as bulls exhibit control

Litecoin price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Litecoin price analysis shows a bullish trend
  • Resistance for LTC is present at the $65.77 level
  • Support for cryptocurrency is at $61.86

Litecoin price analysis shows the presence of a bullish trend in the market. The cryptocurrency has witnessed a slight price increase of 4.77% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $65.20. The support for LTC/USD is present at $61.86, and a break below this level may result in a price decline to $61.50 support. On the other hand, the resistance for the pair is at $65.77, and a breakout above this level could take it to $66.00. which is the next major resistance.

Litecoin price analysis 4-hour chart: Bulls stumble to keep control

The hourly Litecoin price analysis chart reveals that the cryptocurrency has been following an uptrend for the last few hours. On the other hand, the price has seen a slight downtrend over the previous few days as the market corrects itself after a strong rally. The market has formed higher highs and higher lows which is a bullish sign.

image 409
LTC/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is increasing on the 4-hour chart, as the MACD reveals increasing bullish momentum in the market as the signal line crosses above the histogram. The RSI indicator is also moving in the overbought region, which indicates that LTC/USD may see a slight correction before it can resume its upward trend. The upper Bollinger band is at $65.92, while the lower band is at $62.36.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart: Price moving unboundedly upwards

The 1-day Litecoin price analysis chart shows that the cryptocurrency is currently trading in an ascending channel. The digital asset has seen a strong rally over the last few days as it surged from $61.86 to its current price level. However, the market may see a correction in the near future as the RSI indicator is currently in the overbought region.

image 408
LTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The 1-day MACD for LTC/USD is currently above the signal line, which indicates a slight bullish momentum in the market. The Relative Strength Index is currently at 49.14, and a break below this level could signal a price correction. The Bollinger bands are currently showing minor volatility in the market as the upper band is at $84.98, while the lower band is at $62.95 on the 1-day chart.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four hours Litecoin price analysis is indicating a bullish trend for the day as the price is on its way to recovery once again. The LTC/USD value is now standing at $65.20 and it can be expected that further upside is coming ahead. However, the resistance at the $65.50 level might cause some major resistance. If the buyers fail to push past this barrier, we might see a dip in the price.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Litecoin price analysis: Cryptocurrency value upgrades to $65.20 as bulls exhibit control
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
BlockFi urges court to approve user's withdrawals
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Stellar, and Cronos Daily Price Analyses – 20 December Morning Prediction
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bullish towards $16,899 after beginning a new uptrend
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA gains bullish momentum at $0.2603
20 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

BlockFi urges court to approve user's withdrawals
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Terra Luna affiliate Kernel Lab's $92M frozen by court
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Central African Republic delays the launch of its cryptocurrency "Sango" until 2023
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Visa's plan to enable automatic bill payment through cryptocurrency wallets
20 December, 2022
2 mins read
Just in: Binance.US agrees to buy Voyager Digital’s assets  for $1.022B
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here