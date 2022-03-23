TL;DR Breakdown

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today as the market tests major resistance at $120. The spike to $124 over the last hours was short-lived, and LTC/USD has since retraced back to $118. support is found at $116. The bulls remain in control of the market, with further upside potential likely. Resistance is found at $120 and $124. Support lies at $116 and $112.

Litecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Litecoin continues to rally, breaks $120

Looking at the 4-hour chart, we can see that Litecoin price made a bullish breakout from a descending triangle pattern yesterday. However, the breakout was short-lived and Litecoin price has since retreated back inside the triangle pattern. A break above the resistance at $120 could see a continuation of the rally to $124.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart: LTC finds resistance at $124

Looking at the 4-hour chart, we can see that Litecoin price made a bullish breakout from a descending triangle pattern yesterday. However, the breakout was short-lived and Litecoin price has since retreated back inside the triangle pattern. A break above the resistance at $120 could see a continuation of the rally to $124. Otherwise, if Litecoin price fails to break out of the triangle pattern, we could see a move back down to support at $116.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The MACD indicator is showing signs of bullish momentum, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line. The RSI indicator is also indicating strong bullish momentum, with the RSI currently at overbought levels. This could suggest that the rally has gone too far too fast and a pullback may be imminent.

Litecoin price analysis: Conclusion

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today as the market has spiked around 7 percent higher to the $124 since the last resistance. Therefore, a minor correction should be a healthy sign before more upside is tested later in the week.

