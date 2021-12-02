TL;DR Breakdown

Price dropped down to $205.6 level.

Litecoin price analysis supports the bears.

Support is still stable at $198.5.

The Litecoin price analysis shows the price is headed down as a downshift in price trend has been recorded today. The bearish strike has impacted the cryptocurrency value as a decrease in price has been observed. The bearish impulse has taken the LTC/USD value down to the $205.6 limit, as bears managed to make an entry amid the recent bullish momentum. So, overall the cryptocurrency has been following a decreasing trend for today.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart: Price takes a turn downwards

The one-day Litecoin price analysis is showing unexpected results for the coin today, as a downward movement has been recorded. The bearish strike has been quite of an impact as the price has moved down to the $205.6 level in the last 24 hours. The price function had been quite stable during the past week as a continuous upwards trend was observed. The moving average indicator (MA) is present at a value of $205.98, just above the price level.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The red candlestick in the 1-day price chart is signaling a decrease in the price of LTC/USD today. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) curve has come down to index 46 because of the bearish intervention. The Bollinger bands’ values have changed during the day as well, and now the upper band is showing a $264 value, and the lower band is showing a $176 value.

Litecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four hours Litecoin price analysis is predicting a restoration of the upward trend again as the price has started to climb again in the past few hours. Although the LTC/USD has been facing a strict decline earlier today, the price has turned towards the upside in the last eight hours. However, the LTC price is still below the moving average value, which stands at $209.

LTC/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has been mild on the 4-hour chart, which is why the Bollinger bands average has not changed much and is present at $207, representing resistance for LTC. Meanwhile, the upper Bollinger band is present at the $217 mark, and the lower Bollinger band is at the $196 mark representing support for LTC. The RSI is trading at index 48 on an upwards slope, hinting at the restoration of buyers’ momentum.

The overall indications for the cryptocurrency are on the bearish side because of the larger trend to be downwards. There are 10 indicators that are standing on the neutral position, 11 indicators are on the selling position, and five indicators on buying position, out of a total of 26 technical indicators available for analysis.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

The Litecoin price analysis suggests after getting hit by the bears, LTC is regaining the momentum as the price has been traveling upwards during the last few hours. We expect the recovery to follow for a few hours more before facing resistance at the $207 level again.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.