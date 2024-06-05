Loading...

Lisk Is Back, and It’s Stronger Than Ever Before

2 mins read

Contents
1. Lisk Celebrates Milestones in May
2. Lisk Changes its Focus
Share link:

Lisk blockchain is continuing to attract major attention from developers and crypto fans. Following its aggressive roadmap, the JavaScript-based blockchain platform has rapidly improved its services.

This year, the Lisk has already smashed some of its milestones. The platform successfully launched its Testnet and later released the developer Mainnet. Soon after, Lisk successfully transitioned its tokens to ERC20. The platform also became a member of the Optimism Superchain.

Lisk Celebrates Milestones in May

Since January of this year, the Lisk team has been delivering hard on their promises. The team developed and launched the List Mainnet to allow developers to build Lisk L2s with proper financial mechanics. 

Developers can now use the Lisk mainnet to create real-world applications. The Lisk technology allows developers to build impactful decentralized applications. The platform also successfully moved the LSK token to the ERC20 standard. The move was motivated by ERC 20’s overall popularity.

LSK token migration to the ERC 20 standard promotes interoperability within the ecosystem and opens the platform for growth. 

Also Read: Which Stablecoins are Growing Fastest, Boosting the 2024 Bull Market?

Lisk also announced a new decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). According to Lisk, the DAO will utilize on-chain voting to spearhead decisions within its ecosystem. LSK token holders can stake their tokens through the Lisk Portal to gain voting rights.

This year, Lisk also conducted a hackathon that attracted over 500 developer teams. The hackathon attracted judges and partners from several organizations. Some notable participants in the Lisk Hackathon include  Optimism, Ledger, Coinbase, Gelato, Amazon, and dAppRadar. 

Lisk Changes its Focus

Lisk made a huge judgment back in 2023 when it announced its decision to transition from an L1 to an L2. The change resulted in Lisk joining the Optimism Superchain. The move typically set the team apart, daring to walk a journey no other L1 had attempted before. 

Lisk made a successful comeback in April, just last month. It became the first L1 to transition successfully into an L2. Since then, the Lisk L2 has shifted its focus to Real World Asset (RWA). The Lisk platform seeks to continue unlocking the potential of blockchain technology. 

Also Read: Binance Announces Major Changes to Stablecoin Access in Europe

The Lisk blockchain has also attracted quality partners within the industry. The platform has sought and maintained partnerships with Rarible, Velodrome, Across Protocol, Secret Network, Obligate, and Oku Trade. 

Through the partnerships, Lisk has established commitments that ensure the ecosystem will be vibrant. The six partners mentioned above have made commitments to deploy on Lisk. 

 The List blockchain has also received industry-wide acceptance, demonstrated by support from multiple crypto exchange platforms. The List blockchain has gained support from all popular exchange platforms, including Binance, OKX, Upbit, Kraken, KuCoin, Gate.io, HTX, Crypto.com, Bit2me, Zonda, Tokyocrypto, Okcoin, Poloniex, CoinEX, Digifinex, Bithumb, XT.com, BitFlyer, and Bitget. 

Disclaimer. The information provided does not, and is not intended to, constitute financial advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. Information may not constitute the most up-to-date information and readers must do their own due diligence and assume responsibility for their own actions. Links to other third-party websites are only for the convenience of the reader, user or browser; Cryptopolitan and its members do not recommend or endorse contents of the third-party sites.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
#Industry Thoughts
3 mins read

Top 5 Political Finance (PolitiFi) Tokens: Donald Trump Crypto Picks

#Industry Thoughts
3 mins read

Notcoin Click-To-Mine Game Ups $NOT Value +38% As Mollars Token Presale Hits ATH

#Industry Thoughts
3 mins read

BGB Token May Reach New ATH In The Altcoin Season Thanks To Bitget’s Pre-Market Listings

#Industry Thoughts
3 mins read

MAGA VP ($MVP) Eyes $100M Market Cap Following Trump’s Pro-Crypto Speech: Crypto Price Prediction, XRP and SEC Lawsuit

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan