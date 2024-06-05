Lisk Is Back, and It’s Stronger Than Ever Before

Lisk blockchain is continuing to attract major attention from developers and crypto fans. Following its aggressive roadmap, the JavaScript-based blockchain platform has rapidly improved its services.

This year, the Lisk has already smashed some of its milestones. The platform successfully launched its Testnet and later released the developer Mainnet. Soon after, Lisk successfully transitioned its tokens to ERC20. The platform also became a member of the Optimism Superchain.

Lisk Celebrates Milestones in May

Since January of this year, the Lisk team has been delivering hard on their promises. The team developed and launched the List Mainnet to allow developers to build Lisk L2s with proper financial mechanics.

Developers can now use the Lisk mainnet to create real-world applications. The Lisk technology allows developers to build impactful decentralized applications. The platform also successfully moved the LSK token to the ERC20 standard. The move was motivated by ERC 20’s overall popularity.

LSK token migration to the ERC 20 standard promotes interoperability within the ecosystem and opens the platform for growth.

Lisk also announced a new decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). According to Lisk, the DAO will utilize on-chain voting to spearhead decisions within its ecosystem. LSK token holders can stake their tokens through the Lisk Portal to gain voting rights.

This year, Lisk also conducted a hackathon that attracted over 500 developer teams. The hackathon attracted judges and partners from several organizations. Some notable participants in the Lisk Hackathon include Optimism, Ledger, Coinbase, Gelato, Amazon, and dAppRadar.

Lisk Changes its Focus

Lisk made a huge judgment back in 2023 when it announced its decision to transition from an L1 to an L2. The change resulted in Lisk joining the Optimism Superchain. The move typically set the team apart, daring to walk a journey no other L1 had attempted before.

Lisk made a successful comeback in April, just last month. It became the first L1 to transition successfully into an L2. Since then, the Lisk L2 has shifted its focus to Real World Asset (RWA). The Lisk platform seeks to continue unlocking the potential of blockchain technology.

The Lisk blockchain has also attracted quality partners within the industry. The platform has sought and maintained partnerships with Rarible, Velodrome, Across Protocol, Secret Network, Obligate, and Oku Trade.

Through the partnerships, Lisk has established commitments that ensure the ecosystem will be vibrant. The six partners mentioned above have made commitments to deploy on Lisk.

The List blockchain has also received industry-wide acceptance, demonstrated by support from multiple crypto exchange platforms. The List blockchain has gained support from all popular exchange platforms, including Binance, OKX, Upbit, Kraken, KuCoin, Gate.io, HTX, Crypto.com, Bit2me, Zonda, Tokyocrypto, Okcoin, Poloniex, CoinEX, Digifinex, Bithumb, XT.com, BitFlyer, and Bitget.