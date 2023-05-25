Liquity price analysis: LQTY recovers to $1.25 following a sudden dip

TL;DR Breakdown

The current Liquity price analysis points towards an upward trend in the cryptocurrency today. Despite encountering bearish resistance in the previous day, the bulls have successfully propelled the price to $1.25 within the last four hours. The presence of a green candlestick signifies a renewed increase in the coin’s value following a sudden dip. Hourly price predictions align with these market trends for LQTY/USD, showcasing upward movement over the past four hours after a brief crash towards $0.93 that occurred within a five-minute timeframe. However, the token swiftly recovered from this dip. It’s important to note that resistance lies at the $1.41 level, potentially reintroducing selling pressure.

LQTY/USD 1-day price chart: A resurgence of bullish sentiment sparks renewed market activity

In the realm of one-day Liquity price analysis, positive developments emerge for cryptocurrency buyers, as the price exhibits significant recovery throughout the day. At the time of writing, the coin is trading at $1.25, and there are possibilities of further price increases if bullish momentum persists. Notably, the coin has already witnessed a commendable overnight gain of 0.93 percent, a noteworthy accomplishment considering the recent sudden crash. However, it is important to acknowledge that the coin still experiences a week-over-week loss of 6.58 percent. The moving average (MA) value is found standing at $1.30 position above SMA 50 curve.

LQTY/USD 24-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility of Liquity is currently at a lower level, evident from the steep convergence observed in the volatility indicator. The upper value of the Bollinger bands stands at 1.44, indicating a resistance level for LQTY. Conversely, the lower value is $1.12, representing the strongest support level for LQTY price.

Examining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) graph, a slight downward curve is noticeable, suggesting increased selling activity in the market due to the sudden dip. The RSI level has reached 36, positioning it within the lower half of the neutral zone. However, the mild downward curve indicates a potential opposition from the bullish side, hinting at a possible shift in sentiment.

Liquity price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

In the hourly Liquity price analysis, favorable conditions continue to support buyers today, with a consistent increase in price observed. Currently, the price is nearing the moving average (MA) value, indicating that buyers are currently dictating market trends. At present, the cryptocurrency is trading at $1.25, having gained significant value. In the four-hour price chart, the moving average value stands at the $1.26 level, after crossing below the SMA 50 curve.

LQTY/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

On the 4-hour chart, Liquity exhibits mild volatility, as indicated by the Bollinger bands. The upper band is positioned at the $1.32 mark, while the price is currently trending towards it. Conversely, the lower band rests at the $1.22 mark, providing a level of support.

Analyzing the RSI graph, an upward movement is observed, with the indicator trading at index 44. This suggests increased buying activity within the market, potentially indicating a positive sentiment among investors.

Liquity price analysis: Conclusion

Based on the provided hourly and daily Liquity price analysis, a positive outlook emerges for buyers, with notable recovery and continued growth observed in the LQTY/USD market value. This suggests a favorable trend for the cryptocurrency. As a result, it is anticipated that LQTY/USD will experience further upside movement in the coming hours, presenting potential opportunities for buyers.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.