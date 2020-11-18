Liquid exchange may have lost its customers to malicious attackers.

The Singapore- based exchange was recently involved in a security breach that allowed attackers to access its document storage.

Mike Kayamori, the CEO of crypto exchange Liquid has today, informed about a recent security attack launched on the exchange last week. Per the disclosure, the attack partially compromised the infrastructure of the Singaporean exchange. Kayamori admitted that the customer’s personal information might have been exposed as a result. However, all funds entrusted on Liquid exchange are safe, as the affected infrastructures have been corrected.

Liquid exchange security breached

On the stated date, the hosting service provider that handles one of the exchange’s primary domain names incorrectly sent the domain’s account and control to a malicious attacker. According to Kayamori, the attacker leveraged the access to change the DNS records, which enabled him/her to break into Liquid’s document storage, and unauthorizedly control the exchange’s internal email accounts.

The exchange also fears that the customers’ information, including their addresses, passwords, and name, may have been stolen by the attackers. Also, the exchange team isn’t sure whether customers’ know-your-customer (KYC) documents were compromised in the recent breach. However, Kayamori did assure that the cold storage wallets used for the Liquid exchange funds weren’t compromised. Hence, customers’ funds are intact and secured.

Liquid exchange regained domain control

Although investigations are still ongoing, the CEO confirmed that they regained control of the domain account. The attack may have been contained; however, all the Liquid exchange users were advised to monitor and report suspicious transactions in their accounts. Kayamori also advised the customers to change their passwords despite the fact that it’s protected by strong password encryption.

In recent cases or data theft, the attackers usually threaten to expose them in open or darknet marketplaces, except a settlement is reached in the form of money, using crypto.