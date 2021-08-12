TL;DR Breakdown

Messi receives crypto payment upon signing for PSG

Messi’s Barcelona exit unsuprising

After legendary footballer Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the star got payment in cryptocurrencies.

In a press release by PSG, however, the club stated that the Argentine’s “welcome package” includes the cryptocurrency ”$PSG Fan Tokens.”

According to the club, the inclusion of the $PSG Fan Tokens in the player’s welcome package instantly ties him with millions of Paris Saint-Germain fans around the world.

The club never stated if the players weekly wage will come in crypto or his other financial earnings will come in crypto.

Lionel Messi left his boyhood club, Barcelona, after 21 years and signed for French giants for free. The move came after the contract of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner expired at the Spanish club.

The two-year contract between Messi and PSG’s reported value is $41 million annual salaries with bonuses, which insider sources claim the Argentine would get part of his payment in crypto fan tokens or NFTs.

Behind Messi’s move to PSG

The players move to PSG was not very surprising after he tried very hard last summer to secure an exit from Barcelona. However, he could not force a move out of the Spanish club. It was expected he would leave this summer, hence.

However, his move out was an emotional club, more importantly, after he expressed a desire to stay at the club and propped a 50 percent cut to his salary.

The revelation about crypto fan token only strengthens the hype around NFT tokens. Non-Fungible tokens or NFTs were first launched in 2018, and until 2021, it was primarily used as fan tokens by premier sports clubs including PSG.

The price of the crypto fan token more than doubled in the wake of Messi’s signing and reached an ATH of $61.63 on August 10, a day after Messi’s move to PSG was confirmed. PSG is a utility token on the Chillz chain.

NFT fan token to surge more upon Lionel Messi news

The recent bull run in the market has seen a series of price rises among different classes of cryptocurrencies. Number one crypto, Bitcoin, has continued to recover from its serial plunge it experienced in May.

Upon news of Messi’s arrival which led to a price surge for NFT fan token, it could act as a potential trigger for a fan token rally.