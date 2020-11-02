Lightning lab releases a new bitcoin liquidity marketplace of the Lightning Network which functions as a layer 2 bitcoin network.

The peer to peer network does not require ownership but allows consumers to buy or sell liquidity access.

Lightning Lab’s development is the start of a new era of financial products that the company are calling LiFi.

Lightning lab transforms bitcoin with new liquidity marketplace

Lightning lab releases a new bitcoin liquidity marketplace. The marketplace will be a development of the Lightning Network which functions as a layer 2 bitcoin network.



The peer to peer network does not require ownership but allows consumers to buy or sell liquidity access. Lightning Lab’s development is the start of a new era of financial products that the company are calling LiFi.



How the bitcoin system will function is that people will be able to earn yield via bitcoin but will not need an extra person to watch over their funds. Customers yield will come from buyers who are willing to pay for premium access to capital.



An advantage that the Lightning product will come with is that the counterparty risk will be minimal. The invention could not have been more timely as it caters to the need for liquidity on the fast network.



Customers used to try and solve the lack of liquidity issues via community groups and services. The likely clients of the lightning network are merchants and startups that are hoping to acquire more money.



The lightning network is a platform where people can make quicker and cost-effective peer to peer bitcoin transactions. The Lightning Lab network collects fees for their transactions.



In order to be able to buy and sell bitcoin, all participants must work with bitcoin. The system has been modified to ensure people can trade crypto the way that they wish to.