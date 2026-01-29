Latvia lures Polish crypto firms as Poland struggles with regulation

The government of Latvia is evidently trying to snatch some Polish crypto business, with Poland still struggling with delayed efforts to regulate its digital-asset space.

The economy ministry in Riga is now reportedly enticing companies that are tired of Warsaw’s regulatory attempts to relocate to its jurisdiction, promising a friendly attitude and pan-European licensing.

Polish crypto firms wanted in Latvia

Companies from Poland’s crypto industry have been invited to meet Latvia’s Minister of Economy Viktors Valainis, Polish crypto revealed this week.

In a letter, seen by Bitcoin.pl portal, the Latvian official notes he has been “following the incredible development of the Polish cryptocurrency ecosystem with great interest and respect.”

Valainis is encouraging Polish executives to take his nation as a strategic partner and consider it as a place where their crypto firms can transfer their headquarters.

The minister is pitching the opportunity to obtain an EU-valid license under the European Union’s new Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation to lure Polish entrepreneurs.

“We have made every effort to ensure transparency, efficiency, and, most importantly, predictability of the licensing process,” he insisted.

The head of the Latvian economy department also points out that the Bank of Latvia is not just a supervisory authority, but a partner to the industry. He further elaborates:

“The Latvian government has placed Web3 and fintech at the heart of its economic strategy. We offer some of the most competitive licensing fees and operating costs in the EU. We believe your capital should be spent on innovation, not just on administration.”

The invitation is effectively a business offer, something unthinkable for local politicians, highlights Poland’s leading crypto news outlet.

Latvia aims to be a MiCA gateway while Poland loses crypto race

Following the example of other Baltic states, such as neighboring Lithuania, Latvia is trying to become a real gateway for the MiCA-regulated European crypto market.

In December, Invest in Latvia announced that the nation had issued its first MiCA licenses, a signal it wants to become one of Europe’s most crypto-friendly jurisdictions.

The information portal also revealed that almost 130 companies are already working in the Latvian fintech sector, which has an annual turnover of nearly €400 million, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

At the same time, legislative efforts to regulate Poland’s crypto market, arguably Eastern Europe’s largest, are now officially in limbo.

A controversial bill, proposed by the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, was vetoed by the newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki in early December.

After prolonged preparation, Poland’s Crypto-Asset Market Act was expected to transpose MiCA provisions into national law last year.

Critics say, however, that the overly strict rules and high fees it’s introducing go far beyond European standards, threatening the very survival of domestic crypto platforms.

Meanwhile, the Latvian economy minister assured Polish companies that the MiCA license issued by his country will provide them with an EU-wide regulatory certainty.

“In the world of cryptocurrencies, we know that ‘trust is good, but verification is better,’” says Viktors Valainis, calling for turning the Baltic region into a “leading cryptocurrency corridor in Europe.”

“I look forward to seeing your project grow under the Latvian flag,” the Riga representative adds in the invitation that urges players on the Polish crypto scene to register for the upcoming meeting with him, scheduled to take place on February 12, in Warsaw.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.