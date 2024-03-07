LA’s AI Program Shows Promising Results in Preventing Homelessness

According to a January 2023 national count, 653,104 people in the US were found to have experienced homelessness on a single night in 2023, which represents a 2% increase from the previous. With the growing number of homeless people, finding effective solutions remains a significant challenge for cities across the United States.

LA County Deploys AI Program to Save Homes

Los Angeles County, grappling with one of the nation’s largest homeless populations, is exploring a novel approach by using artificial intelligence to predict and prevent homelessness before it occurs.

LA County officials are reportedly piloting an AI program aimed at identifying individuals at high risk of losing their housing. This program leverages machine learning algorithms to analyse various data points, including past interactions with emergency services, public assistance programs, and even legal systems.

By analysing these datasets, the program attempts to predict individuals who might be vulnerable to falling into homelessness. Once individuals are identified as potentially at risk, the program doesn’t simply leave them at the mercy of the potential situation.

Instead, it aims to provide proactive intervention by connecting them with crucial support services. This can include financial assistance with rent and utilities, car payments, and even mental health resources.

LA’s AI Program Records Early Success

“If we know who people are who unfortunately are going to have that experience, and they’re already county clients, it’s a real opportunity to do something early on in their lives to prevent that from happening,” said Dana Vanderford, one of the officials overseeing the initiative for LA County’s Department of Health Services.

While still in its initial stages, the program has shown promising early results. Since its launch in 2021, it has assisted over 700 individuals facing potential housing instability. Notably, 86% of program participants have managed to retain their housing.

The initial success has garnered attention across the state, with other cities and organisations expressing interest in exploring similar AI-driven initiatives.