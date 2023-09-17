Laliga North America teams up with GameOn to develop NFT fantasy games

TL;DR Breakdown

Gaming startup GameOn has inked a new partnership with LaLiga North America to develop groundbreaking NFT-based fantasy games tailored for the passionate fanbase of the Spanish soccer league residing in the United States and Canada. Through this collaboration, fans will gain the ability to purchase packs of LaLiga players as NFTs, ushering in a new era of fan engagement. These NFTs enable users to construct fantasy lineups, with performance-based points awarded based on each player’s real-life on-field performance.

GameOn plans to introduce a Laliga app in 2024

Users can enhance their in-game player avatars by equipping them with digital gear such as cleats, jerseys, or hats, which provide point multipliers, adding a strategic layer to the gaming experience. GameOn plans to introduce its LaLiga-branded web app in the United States and Canada during the first quarter of 2024. The app will not only offer fantasy gaming but also incorporate social chat features and exciting incentives for fans to participate. These incentives range from cash rewards to coveted VIP match tickets, signed merchandise, and exclusive access to player meet-and-greets.

GameOn’s ambitions extend to both of LaLiga’s soccer leagues, encompassing the top-tier LaLiga EA Sports and the second-tier LaLiga Hypermotion. CEO of GameOn, Matt Bailey, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating that in the realm of Web3 games, success doesn’t necessitate millions of users; a dedicated and engaged user base can be the key to profitability. He emphasized the importance of ownership, interoperability, and rewards in Web3 gaming, especially for Gen Z audiences who seek active involvement and meaningful experiences.

Bailey highlighted GameOn’s “chain-agnostic” approach, having previously launched games on platforms like Polygon and Hedera. Looking ahead, the company anticipates introducing its token to unite its Web3 gaming ecosystem across partnered clients, including LaLiga and the Professional Fighters League (PFL). GameOn boasts a notable roster of investors, including Polygon Studios, Hedera, Dapper Labs (the creators of NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day), Techstars, Comcast, Lightning Capital, and Times Internet.

Web3 revolution in sports engagement

Dapper Labs, in particular, participated in GameOn’s $1.8 million seed round earlier this year, cementing their commitment to the NFT-driven gaming landscape. For LaLiga, the collaboration with GameOn presents an exciting opportunity to engage fans through activations in soccer stadiums, fan watch parties, and a rich array of social and digital content. While LaLiga already has partnerships with entities like Dapper Labs and NFT fantasy sports game Sorare, Matt Bailey sees GameOn as a complementary rather than a competitive addition to the NFT-based projects.

He envisions a future where various Web3 partners cater to different aspects of fan experiences, be it games, highlights, tickets, or merchandise, as each area possesses unique requirements and demands. In a shifting landscape where NFTs and Web3 technologies continue to redefine the fan engagement paradigm, partnerships like GameOn and LaLiga North America exemplify the growing significance of blockchain-driven innovations in the sports and entertainment industry.

The fusion of NFTs with fantasy gaming not only offers fans a more immersive experience but also paves the way for novel avenues of monetization and interaction. As leagues and startups collaborate to enhance fan engagement, the emergence of a vibrant and multifaceted Web3 ecosystem is rapidly becoming a reality. As Matt Bailey aptly noted, the era of money-focused endeavors in this space may be evolving into one that prioritizes the authenticity of fan experiences.

In this ever-evolving landscape, the spotlight is on the fusion of cutting-edge technology and sports fandom, where innovation thrives and the fan experience takes center stage. GameOn’s partnership with LaLiga North America underscores the immense potential for Web3 and NFTs to create a dynamic and engaging future for sports enthusiasts on both sides of the Atlantic.