Real estate investment management firm LABS has announced the first DeFi real estate crowdfunding platform dubbed the LABS DeFi. The platform would be built in partnership with TRAMS DEX exchange’s parent company T8 Exchange PTY Limited.

T8 Exchange PTY limited and LABS property limited announced the partnership yesterday to bring the decentralized ledger technology and innovation to the real estate industry.

T8 Exchange and LABS aim to bring together their respective expertise in the decentralized finance technology as well as the real estate management and investment area through the real estate crowdfunding platform. The partnership would provide investment and liquidity opportunities for REIT funding users via their decentralized marketplace. T8 Exchange is the company behind the TRAMS DEX exchange and the partnership would allow LABS to use the TRAMS DEX networking pool.

First DeFi real estate crowdfunding platform

The LABS team is looking to leverage the latest technologies in order to stay ahead of the competition within the real estate investment through innovative solutions. LABS has been working in the blockchain arena as a ledger service. Through this partnership, the two tech companies aim to bring cutting edge features associated with decentralized technologies to the real estate arena.

Using the TRAMS DEX financial tools LABS aims to become the first DeFi real estate crowdfunding platform. The platform would operate on a liquidity pool model along with Automated Market Maker protocols. Users would be able to use their digital assets to indulge in the real estate digital market without having to deal with censorship.

In the post-COVID-19 world, the value of digital assets and market place is quickly becoming undeniable. The time is right for such a platform to make room in the quickly turning digital market after the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pandemic hits the world again in a second wave it would allow marketplaces like LABS DeFi success stories.