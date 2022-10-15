Konami, a video game developing company located in Japan, is currently making moves towards an entrance into the Web3 ecosystem. This has become commonplace among gaming companies worldwide over the last few months. In order to make its entrance seamless, the company has announced about 13 job openings to users that can fill positions that would make its dream a reality. This also means the company wants to infuse Web3 technology into its upcoming sets of games.

Konami announces 13 job offers

Konami has announced openings in strategic areas that include production and operations, among other vacancies. Asides from that, there is also an opening for support staff for the project the company is about to embark on. In its statement, the firm established that these recruits would provide the basis for the much-needed experience in the Web3 and Metaverse ecosystem.



Although the company did not go into full details concerning its intellectual properties, it did lay down its plans for the future in the sector. These plans are also deeply connected to the offering and adoption of NFTs. The company noted that much research has been going on to help them figure out how to immerse the latest technologies into their upcoming games.

Gaming companies are entering the Web3 ecosystem

Konami, in its statement, also claimed that it has plans to enable in-game artifacts that players can trade in the form of NFTs. In order to achieve this, the company intends to use a blockchain technology system that will suit its carriage. This is not the first time Konami will use in-game artifacts in its game. The company announced the feature of in-game items when it celebrated the 35th year of the release of Castlevania. The NFT drop saw the company rake in about $160,000 from listing several images and videos of its first set of games.



The company was ready to go for the kill in the sector with little success recorded. The company’s statement clarified that it would use this avenue to ensure that most of its content is preserved. Japanese players are now enjoying the opportunity to witness what the Web3 ecosystem offers after another party announced an entrance into the sector. Bandai Nancy stated that about $130 million would be infused into making this dream possible. Sega also announced the same move some months back, opening the way for more competition in the sector.