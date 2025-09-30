KGeN taps Jump Crypto for latest funding round, brings total to $43.5M

KGen, the company behind one of the leading verification protocols for AI, DeFi, and gaming, has closed another $13.5M strategic round. The funding was led by Jump Crypto and brought the startup’s total funding to $43.5M.

The round was organized with the participation of Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures, bringing the startup’s funding to $43.5M. During its previous raises, KGeN achieved a $500M valuation.

KGeN becomes the leading verified user tool for the Global South

KGeN accelerated its fundraising activity since 2023, as part of its scaling efforts. The company also built a commercial stack and loyalty infrastructure accessible to over 60 countries. KGeN verifies real users with data on engagement, commerce, and reputation.

‘KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we’re giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales,’ said Manish Agarwal, elder council at KGeN.

The end result is a verified community, allowing for bot-resistant distribution. Users also get rewarded for their time, skill, and networking. The KGeN team expanded to 95 experts, bringing revenues to $48.3M.

KGeN offers a large verified user base for AI analysis

The company’s main service is a privacy-oriented identity and reputation framework, tracking more than 876M data points from real engagement and commerce signals. The POGE ecosystem mixes biometric verification, on-chain loyalty, rewards, and a decentralized marketplace.

The toolset gained adoption at a time when Web3 activity was surging. Verified user acquisition is now available to third-party projects, who can skip the verification stage and gain access to genuine engagement. The app is already a leader in the Aptos on-chain ecosystem, bringing the new category of VeriFi, or targeted, user-verified growth for DeFi.

For weeks, @KGeN_IO has led the Aptos ecosystem as the top application in terms of transaction numbers. KGeN is building VeriFi, the world’s largest Verified Distribution Protocol, designed to accelerate business growth by connecting real, verified users with AI, Gaming, DeFi,… pic.twitter.com/8AB9Wt19b6 — Azin (@0xAzin) September 29, 2025

K-Store gives access to decentralized storefronts with targeted campaign tools. With those tools, startups can deploy AI to analyze the human-generated signals.

The toolset is available for gaming, Web2 brands, as well as general loyalty systems.

‘KGeN has changed distribution into an accountable system of record from what was once a spend line,’ said Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto.

‘The combination of verified users, on-chain proofs, and real revenue traction sets the protocol to power the new influx of AI and DeFi applications.’

The ecosystem already identifies value-producing users, saving multiple steps for other startups and e-commerce companies.

The KGeN protocol is still tokenless, preferring the backing of VC funds. Currently, the protocol is running its airdrop campaign, with point production to be swapped 1:1 into the upcoming KGeN token.

