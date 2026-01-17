🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
JustLend DAO Completes Second JST Buyback and Burn, Removing Nearly 11% of Total Supply

Singapore January 16, 2026JustLend DAO, TRON’s premier decentralized lending platform, announced the completion of a second buyback and burn of its JST token, permanently removing 525 million tokens, representing an estimated $21 million USD in value, from circulation. The burn represents approximately 5.3% of the total supply, and brings the cumulative reduction to roughly 1.08 billion JST, or 10.96% of total supply, achieved in less than three months. The successful buyback and burn reflect JustLend DAO’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a deflationary token supply.

The latest burn was supported by continued growth in activity across the JustLend DAO ecosystem. Total value locked surpassed $7.08 billion, consistently placing the protocol among the three largest decentralized lending markets. Activity in the SBM market reached a new cycle high, and the reserves used for the buyback came from SBM USDT balances created during the first burn, supporting a self-sustaining model for ongoing supply reduction.

JustLend DAO continues to expand and diversify its product suite:

  • sTRX Staking: Supports on-chain participation while preserving liquidity for broader DeFi use cases, with more than 9.3 billion TRX staked to date.
  • Energy Rental: Reduced base fees from 15% to 8% in September 2025, contributing to increased on-chain usage.
  • GasFree Smart Wallet: Enables users to pay transaction fees directly from transferred assets such as USDT, supported by a gas subsidy that has lowered costs to approximately 1 USDT per transfer. The wallet has processed $46 billion in transaction volume, delivering meaningful fee savings for users.
Additional buyback capacity has been supported by growth within the USDD multi-chain ecosystem. USDD has expanded across major networks including Ethereum and BNB Chain, with total value locked exceeding $1 billion as of January 14, more than doubling in less than two months. The expansion strengthens the linkage between stablecoin adoption, protocol activity, and ongoing JST supply reduction, reinforcing a closed-loop model that supports ecosystem participation and liquidity over time.

The reduction in JST supply has transformed the token’s structure by more closely linking its value to protocol activity while increasing overall scarcity. With fewer tokens outstanding, each remaining JST carries greater governance weight, expanding holder influence over protocol parameters, treasury decisions, and future product development. Market data reflected heightened activity following the burns, with CoinMarketCap showing JST’s market capitalization surpassed $400 million for the first time on January 8. On the same day, 24-hour trading volume rose 21.92% to $31.49 million, while the token’s price increased 10.82% over the past month and 3.1% in a single day.

The continuation of quarterly buyback-and-burn cycles sets a clear and measurable path for reducing JST supply over time. As the ecosystem continues to grow, the supply of JST is expected to decline in a predictable way, increasing scarcity. The latest burn marks an early stage of this process, with future reductions expected to build over time alongside ongoing product development and broader ecosystem participation.

About JustLend DAO

JustLend DAO is TRON’s decentralized financial platform where users can earn yields through supplied assets, borrow digital assets against collateral, participate in TRX staking, and rent Energy. Committed to developing TRON-based DeFi protocols and providing all-in-one financial solutions to its users, there is now more than $7.1B Total Value Locked in the JUST Network. 

The JustLend DAO provides a forum for its users to participate in governance and directives, while empowering its users with decentralized authority, trustless transactions, smart-contract automation, and security with transparent accountability. 

Tokens in the JustLend DAO markets (TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDT, TUSD, USDD) are granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica. JustLend DAO exists to provide stable and convenient financial lending services for all users.

Engage with the JustLend DAO community via the JustLend DAO Portal, Telegram, Twitter, and the JUST Network.

